Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,659 in the last 365 days.

Introducing "Joyfully Single" By Dr. Pamela Larde

Dr. Pamela Larde

A Groundbreaking New Book on Embracing the Power of Self-Love and Independence

I wrote 'Joyfully Single' with the intention of encouraging individuals to thrive in their single lives, discovering the infinite potential that lies within them.”
— Dr. Pamela Larde
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned professor, coach, award-winning author, and business owner, Dr. Pamela Larde, is delighted to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated book, "Joyfully Single." This revolutionary work empowers individuals to embrace their singlehood, explore the depths of self-love, and find true happiness and fulfillment, regardless of their relationship status.

Dr. Larde has made a significant impact in the coaching profession, being committed to advancing its reach and effectiveness in nurturing heart-centered leaders worldwide. Throughout her career, she has integrated core values of belonging, human dignity, justice, and care for the whole person into every aspect of her work. As a dedicated member of the global community, Dr. Larde has taken the lead in addressing compelling social issues through the Academy of Creative Coaching, a prestigious institution she founded in 2013. It is worth noting that the Academy holds the distinction of being one of the first black female-owned ICF ACTP-accredited coaching schools in the world.

"Joyfully Single" serves as a compassionate guidebook, offering practical insights, thought-provoking reflections, and empowering strategies for individuals navigating the sometimes-challenging journey of singlehood. Dr. Larde's expertise and unique perspective shine through as she explores the importance of self-worth, personal growth, and embracing the joys of independence.

"I wrote 'Joyfully Single' with the intention of encouraging individuals to thrive in their single lives, discovering the infinite potential that lies within them," said Dr. Pamela Larde. "Through this book, I hope to inspire readers to embrace their own worthiness, prioritize self-love, and create a deeply fulfilling life, regardless of their relationship status."

To celebrate this milestone, Dr. Larde will be hosting both in-person and virtual book signings in September, in key cities such as Atlanta, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and New York. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Dr. Larde directly, ask questions, and gain valuable insights on personal growth and self-empowerment. Each event will feature conversations, complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Bee Season Events will produce each experience.

Dr. Larde will be joined during her first book signing event on September 7 in Atlanta, Georgia by Emmy Award Winning Poet Laureate, Hank Stewart. Stewart will serve as host and is truly gifted in guiding audience members through an evening of captivating conversation. To register for the event, visit: Atlanta https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-699692668607?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Additional Joyfully Single Book Signing Events:
Milwaukee, WI: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700324779267?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Beverly Hills, CA: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700353234377?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Brooklyn, NY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700460745947?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Copies of "Joyfully Single" are available for presale now. To preorder copies today, please visit https://buy.stripe.com/6oE03QcYm7KRfTifYY .

THERESA P O'NEAL
Global Spectrum Group LLC
+1 917-445-7495
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Introducing "Joyfully Single" By Dr. Pamela Larde

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more