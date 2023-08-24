Introducing "Joyfully Single" By Dr. Pamela Larde
A Groundbreaking New Book on Embracing the Power of Self-Love and Independence
I wrote 'Joyfully Single' with the intention of encouraging individuals to thrive in their single lives, discovering the infinite potential that lies within them.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned professor, coach, award-winning author, and business owner, Dr. Pamela Larde, is delighted to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated book, "Joyfully Single." This revolutionary work empowers individuals to embrace their singlehood, explore the depths of self-love, and find true happiness and fulfillment, regardless of their relationship status.
Dr. Larde has made a significant impact in the coaching profession, being committed to advancing its reach and effectiveness in nurturing heart-centered leaders worldwide. Throughout her career, she has integrated core values of belonging, human dignity, justice, and care for the whole person into every aspect of her work. As a dedicated member of the global community, Dr. Larde has taken the lead in addressing compelling social issues through the Academy of Creative Coaching, a prestigious institution she founded in 2013. It is worth noting that the Academy holds the distinction of being one of the first black female-owned ICF ACTP-accredited coaching schools in the world.
"Joyfully Single" serves as a compassionate guidebook, offering practical insights, thought-provoking reflections, and empowering strategies for individuals navigating the sometimes-challenging journey of singlehood. Dr. Larde's expertise and unique perspective shine through as she explores the importance of self-worth, personal growth, and embracing the joys of independence.
"I wrote 'Joyfully Single' with the intention of encouraging individuals to thrive in their single lives, discovering the infinite potential that lies within them," said Dr. Pamela Larde. "Through this book, I hope to inspire readers to embrace their own worthiness, prioritize self-love, and create a deeply fulfilling life, regardless of their relationship status."
To celebrate this milestone, Dr. Larde will be hosting both in-person and virtual book signings in September, in key cities such as Atlanta, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and New York. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Dr. Larde directly, ask questions, and gain valuable insights on personal growth and self-empowerment. Each event will feature conversations, complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Bee Season Events will produce each experience.
Dr. Larde will be joined during her first book signing event on September 7 in Atlanta, Georgia by Emmy Award Winning Poet Laureate, Hank Stewart. Stewart will serve as host and is truly gifted in guiding audience members through an evening of captivating conversation. To register for the event, visit: Atlanta https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-699692668607?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
Additional Joyfully Single Book Signing Events:
Milwaukee, WI: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700324779267?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
Beverly Hills, CA: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700353234377?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
Brooklyn, NY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700460745947?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
Copies of "Joyfully Single" are available for presale now. To preorder copies today, please visit https://buy.stripe.com/6oE03QcYm7KRfTifYY .
