MingsBings to Launch in More than 150 Whole Foods Market Stores
Brand hits 5,000 retail locations with Whole Foods Market expansionBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MingsBings, a plant-based and gluten-free frozen food brand founded by James Beard and Emmy award-winning Chef Ming Tsai, announced today that it can now be found in over 5,000 grocery stores nationwide.
MingsBings’ expansion to over 5,000 doors includes over 150 new Whole Foods Market stores after a successful pilot program in 32 stores in the New England area. The expanded Whole Foods Market stores will carry two skus from MingsBings’ breakfast line, the Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bing and the Plant-Based Egg & Cheese Bing, both made with JUST Egg™, a popular plant-based egg brand sold at Whole Foods Market. The placement includes rollout to stores in 15 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia.
“At Whole Foods Market, we are always looking to expand our options with unique and delicious products, and MingsBings is no exception,” said Chris Manca, Frozen Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. “Given the success of our pilot, we’re thrilled to introduce MingsBings’ new breakfast line to more Whole Foods Market customers.”
"As one of our first, and now our top performing national retailer, we're thrilled that Whole Foods Market is bringing MingsBings to over 150 more stores across the eastern half of the United States," said Iron Chef Ming Tsai. "They're a sophisticated retailer with an incredibly loyal customer base who expects the best, so we're proud to have earned this spot."
According to recent IRI sales data across U.S. retailers, MingsBings’ unit sales grew 350% YoY while the overall frozen handheld entree and breakfast category saw a decline of 8.5%.* Through the introduction of Breakfast Bings in retail, steady core line velocities and new retail account growth, MingsBings also continues to see strong quarter over quarter growth.
Customers can visit MingsBings' store locator to find MingsBings products near them. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.
About MingsBings
MingsBings is the first commercially produced bing in the United States. Founded in 2020 by James Beard award-winner and pioneer for East meets West cuisine, Chef Ming Tsai, the line of plant-based and gluten-free crunchy Asian wraps and dipping sauces has quickly gained traction in both retail and foodservice channels with placement in major retailers across the United States such as Whole Foods, Publix, Target and Sprouts as well as major U.S.-based concessions locations like Fenway Park, Hard Rock Stadium, Tropicana Field, and TD Garden, as well as top-tier colleges, universities and prep schools. The company has been featured on Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as in major publications such as Forbes, The Boston Globe and BuzzFeed.
*IRI U.S. retailer data from March 26, 2023 through June 18, 2023. Comparison brands include: Frozen Handheld Entrees (non-breakfast): Nestle USA Inc, White Castle Foods Prods LLC, Amy’s Kitchen Inc, Reds all natural LLC, Kellogg Co, Hillshire Brands Co, Conagra Brands, Sukhis Gourmet Indian Foods, Alpha Foods Inc, Tattooed Chef, Del Monte Foods Inc, MingsBings, American Halal Co Inc, Deep Foods Inc, Mikeys LLC, Feel Good Foods, Dr Praeger’s Sensible Foods, World Finer Foods Inc, Real Good Food Co. Frozen Handheld Breakfast: Hillshire Brands Co, Reds All Natural LLC, Nestle USA Inc, Real Good Foods Co, Conagra Brands, Amy’s Kitchen Inc, Brazi Bites LLC, Alpha Foods Inc, Kellogg Co, White Castle Foods Prods LLC, Tattooed Chef, MingsBings, Sukhis Gourmet Indian Foods
