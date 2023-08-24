Changes to regulations to enable progress in renewable energy

CANADA, August 24 - New changes to regulations under the Renewable Energy Act give the province clear authority to issue development permits for renewable energy developments.

“We need to invest heavily in renewables, and our government is prepared to do that. We can’t wait multiple years to do the right thing for the environment. These regulatory amendments make the rules clear for all so we can get the ball rolling on some crucial energy infrastructure required to keep our grid stable.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Under the Renewable Energy Act, government can regulate the development of renewable energy generation facilities. Proponents of renewable energy developments will still be required to fulfill all provincial environmental impact assessments, including holding a public meeting, prior to applying for a development permit from the province.

“We are developing renewable energy with the best interests of Islanders at heart, and we will continue to build programs that help our Island communities share the successes on our path to net zero,” added Minister Myers. “It is our responsibility as a provincial government to look out for all Islanders, so our whole province can benefit from producing more local power.”

