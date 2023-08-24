Derby Barracks/Requesting Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5004005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/21/23, 1245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, 56 Commons Dr, Derby

Retail Theft

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating an allegation of a theft which occurred at the Price Chopper in Derby on 8/21/23. In connection with this investigation, troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male in the attached photo. The involved vehicle is believed to be a black or dark older model Ford Escape. Those having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to call (802) 334-8881, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or to text keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).