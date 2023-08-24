Derby Barracks/Requesting Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/21/23, 1245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, 56 Commons Dr, Derby
VIOLATION:
- Retail Theft
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating an allegation of a theft which occurred at the Price Chopper in Derby on 8/21/23. In connection with this investigation, troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male in the attached photo. The involved vehicle is believed to be a black or dark older model Ford Escape. Those having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to call (802) 334-8881, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or to text keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).