Spitfire Consultancy Announces New Partner Appointment: Charlie Burtt

Spitfire, a leading global management consultancy, announces the appointment of Charlie Burtt as Partner.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spitfire, a leading global management consultancy known for enhancing business performance through people development, proudly announces the appointment of Charlie Burtt to the role of Partner.

Charlie Burtt brings an impressive legacy as an experienced Practice Director for Managementors, primarily leading the Utilities, Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Financial Services sectors.

With over 15 years working with senior leaders, Charlie is passionate about helping clients resolve complex challenges, enabling significant business transformations

Ray Vasey, CEO of Spitfire, said: "Charlie's addition signifies a new horizon for Spitfire. His expertise and vision are just what we need as we continue our mission to reshape the consultancy landscape. Charlie's commitment and distinct expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our mission to continue to disrupt the management consultancy sector."

Charlie Burtt said: "Joining Spitfire as a Partner is both an honour and an exciting challenge. The firm's reputation, underscored by a team of passionate professionals making tangible differences globally, is exciting to get my teeth into. With a clear vision for the future, I am eager to contribute to and support Spitfire's next growth phase."

With the belief that 'Spitfire people transform performance', Spitfire's global mission is to unlock unparalleled potential for its clients, promoting growth, resilience, and agility. This enables its vast clientele to adapt and thrive amidst a rapidly changing corporate ecosystem.

Spitfire's initiatives continue to achieve exceptional results with positive and enduring lasting impacts beyond the bottom line. Spitfire has successfully executed change and leadership strategies for industry leaders such as Amey, VW Group, Magna, BAE Systems, Siemens, Scottish Power, Rolls Royce, Red Bull Racing, Network Rail, Atkins, Kennametal, and Daimler.

For more insights about Spitfire and its expansive portfolio of offerings, visit www.spitfireconsultancy.com

For media enquiries, contact:

Palompo PR
Lisa Palompo Dixon
Lisa.palompo.dixon@gmail.com
07795436966

About Spitfire Consultancy

Spitfire Consultancy is a leading global management consultancy. It focuses on improving business performance by developing people. Spitfire stands out for its resilience, agility, and consistent growth, serving multiple sectors and bringing lasting benefits to its clients' overall business outcomes.

Mrs LISA DIXON
Palompo PR
+44 7795 436966
email us here

