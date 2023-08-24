DataArt Publishes Ukrainian IT Visionary Victor Glushkov’s Complete Memoirs for the First Time

DataArt IT Museum unveils Ukrainian cybernetics founder's exclusive memoirs to commemorate his centennial anniversary.

NEW YORK, US, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced the launch of a unique online exhibit in the DataArt IT Museum dedicated to the legacy of Victor Glushkov, the visionary founder of Ukrainian cybernetics and computer science. By spotlighting his perspectives and accomplishments, the company aims to highlight the lasting relevance of Glushkov's philosophy and its resonance within the contemporary IT industry.

The memoirs, originally voice-recorded in early 1982, are now available on the project's website in English and Ukrainian. This is the first time the memoirs are published in their complete version, thanks to Victor's Glushkov daughter and granddaughter. The DataArt IT Museum team also picked up a number of quotes, supplied them with comments, and shaped five chapters, each dedicated to a distinct area of management, including Learning & Development and Team Leadership. By publishing the memoirs, DataArt invites historians, researchers, journalists, and technology enthusiasts to explore the journey of the true visionary.

"Victor Glushkov's legacy goes beyond the boundaries of time and technology," said Nikolay Snizhko, Head of Kyiv R&D Center, DataArt. "His ideas not only shaped the Ukrainian IT industry but also offered profound insights into modern approaches to management and business. This project is a tribute to his enduring influence and a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating our industry's rich history. We care about progress and have a prominent role in the past, present, and future of IT. Glushkov taught us how to crawl so we can sprint in an AI-enabled future."

In a world where technological advancements are often celebrated, DataArt's initiative serves as a reminder that true progress is a product of visionary thinking, holistic management, and a relentless pursuit of innovation.

This project aligns with DataArt’s approach to studying the history of IT in Eastern and Central Europe, as well as in India and Latin America, and our plans to explore more of the Ukrainian, Polish, and ex-Yugoslavian IT heritage.

About Victor Glushkov

Victor Glushkov began his career as a mathematician and significantly contributed to the field of cybernetics, pioneering research in an entirely new domain of knowledge within Ukraine and worldwide. His tenure as the head of the Kyiv Institute of Cybernetics, spanning over two decades, proved transformative as he established an autonomous framework for computer science education. Glushkov’s efforts laid the very foundation upon which the flourishing Ukrainian IT industry was built, solidifying his legacy as an architect of technological progress and business advancement.

To read the memoirs in PDF, please visit this page.

For more information, please visit the exhibition page on the DataArt IT Museum.

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt is comprised of 5,700+ professionals across 20+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner to work with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com