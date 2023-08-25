France Corporate Wellness Market projected to reach US$ 2.934 billion by 2028
The France corporate wellness market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% from US$2.117 billion in 2021 to US$2.934 billion by 2028.
Corporate wellness programs often include fitness activities, stress management, health screenings, mental health support, and educational resources, aimed at optimizing employees' overall health.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the France corporate wellness market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2.934 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the France corporate wellness market growth include increasing awareness about employee well-being, a focus on work-life balance, rising healthcare costs, and the recognition of wellness programs as tools to enhance productivity, employee engagement, and overall organizational performance.
Corporate wellness refers to comprehensive programs and initiatives implemented by businesses to promote the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of their employees. These initiatives encompass various activities, resources, and support systems designed to improve employee health, reduce stress, enhance work-life balance, and foster a positive and productive work environment. Corporate wellness programs often include fitness activities, stress management workshops, health screenings, mental health support, and educational resources, all aimed at optimizing employees' overall health, satisfaction, and performance within the workplace.
The France corporate wellness market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, For instance in March 2023, psychologists introduced the SPARK Resilience program, designed to aid individuals in cultivating resilience, which involves effectively navigating challenging situations. Grounded in positive psychology and principles of cognitive behavioral therapy, the program's effectiveness in fostering resilience was investigated by an international research team comprising members from France, the UK, and Russia during the initial stages of the pandemic.
Based on type, the France corporate wellness market is segmented into weight management and nutrition, fitness, smoking cessation, stress management, and additional categories. Among these segments, the Health and fitness category is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing emphasis on employee health and well-being, where fitness programs offer a holistic approach to physical and mental wellness. As organizations recognize the benefits of active lifestyles in enhancing productivity, reducing absenteeism, and boosting morale, the demand for comprehensive fitness initiatives continues to surge, driving the rapid expansion of this segment within the corporate wellness landscape.
Based on enterprise size, the France corporate wellness market is divided into small, medium, and large. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) category is experiencing substantial expansion attributable to the increasing recognition of the importance of employee well-being in SMEs, driven by a desire to attract and retain talent, improve workplace culture, and enhance overall organizational performance. As smaller and medium-sized businesses seek to create competitive advantages and foster employee satisfaction, the demand for tailored wellness programs and initiatives has risen significantly, propelling the rapid expansion of this segment within the corporate wellness sector.
Based on the department, the France corporate wellness market is divided into Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Yvelines, and other regions. Among these segments, Paris is witnessing significant growth driven by the concentration of a diverse range of businesses and industries in the capital city, leading to heightened awareness of employee well-being as a strategic priority. Paris-based companies are increasingly adopting comprehensive corporate wellness programs to attract top talent, enhance employee engagement, and create a healthier, more productive work environment. This focus on well-being aligns with the cosmopolitan and competitive nature of Paris's business landscape, contributing to the accelerated expansion of corporate wellness initiatives in the city.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the France corporate wellness market that have been covered include ComPsych Corporation, Workplace Options, MantraCare, Empreinte Humaine, Technogym S.p.A., and Kyan Health AG among other significant market players.
The analytics report segments the France corporate wellness market as below:
• By Type
o Weight Management and Nutrition
o Fitness
o Smoking Cessation
o Stress Management
o Others
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Department
o Paris
o Hauts-de-Seine
o Seine-Saint-Denis
o Yvelines
o Others
Companies Profiled:
o Workplace Options
o ComPsych Corporation
o MantraCare
o Empreinte Humaine
o Technogym S.p.A.
o Kyan Health AG
o *List is not exhaustive
