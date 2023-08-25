Drs. William Ziegler & Alan Martinez of the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Docs
Dr. William Ziegler & Dr. Alan Martinez of the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2023.
From day one, our practice has strived to provide the highest quality care in a caring and compassionate environment.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. William Ziegler and Dr. Alan Martinez of the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey have been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs for 2023. Drs. William Ziegler and Alan Martinez strive to provide the highest quality medical care in a comfortable compassionate environment.
— Dr. William Ziegler
At the Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey’s state-of-the-art facility, these NJ Top Docs offer comprehensive care with all of the latest infertility treatments, ranging from in vitro fertilization and artificial insemination and drug therapies.
“From day one, our practice has strived to provide the highest quality care in a caring and compassionate environment,” says Dr. Ziegler. “When treating the infertile patient, you need to understand the psychological impact this has on their life. We understand this disease can affect their work performance, interaction with others, and marital discord. We address the psychological component as well as the medical issues,” he adds.
The practice continually expands its fertility services year after year. A few of their latest service additions include offering donor eggs, genetic testing of embryos, and fertility preservation for medical and social reasons.
“We offer a boutique practice,” says Dr. Martinez. “Each patient has their own coordinator and this person will hold their hand and help them navigate through the stressful process and ultimately achieve a pregnancy.”
The practice also supports many organizations within their area including Mary’s Place, American Cancer Association, and many LGBTQ+ support groups.
