Davao Medical School Foundation Celebrates Outstanding FMGE Results for the Batch of July 2023

Davao Medical School Foundation Unveils Comprehensive Information for Aspiring Students to Explore More to Begin a Medical Journey with Confidence

Davao Medical School Foundation has always been the Top Pick for International students especially for Indian Students.” — Mrs. Suba "Director of Visayas Education"

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Davao Medical School Foundation is proud to announce the remarkable success of its recent Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) results, declared on August 23, 2023. The total qualified students Percentage is 10% -15% whereas the institution achieved an impressive passing percentage of 60% its commitment to excellence in medical education. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy in comparison to the overall passing percentage of 50% in the Philippines. Davao Medical School Foundation has always strived for excellence in medical education and has once again demonstrated its dedication to producing skilled and knowledgeable medical professionals. The institution's rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities have contributed significantly to this outstanding achievement.Davao Medical School Foundation INC, a distinguished institution committed to excellence in medical education, is pleased to provide comprehensive information for prospective students regarding various important aspects of the institution's offerings.1. about Davao Medical School Foundation INC:Davao Medical School Foundation INC is a renowned institution dedicated to providing exceptional medical education. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and academic excellence, the institution aims to shape the next generation of medical professionals who contribute significantly to the healthcare industry.2. Fees Structure:Davao Medical School Foundation INC understands that transparency is crucial when it comes to educational investments. With this commitment in mind, the institution is pleased to unveil its detailed fees structure for various programs. This transparent approach ensures that aspiring medical students and their families can make well-informed decisions about their educational journey. The total Tuition fee is about 3.5 lakhs Per year and Hostel and Food about 18,000 rs per month.3. Syllabus:The institution takes pride in its comprehensive and up-to-date syllabus that equips students with the knowledge and skills required for a successful medical career. Davao Medical School Foundation INC offers an innovative and dynamic curriculum that reflects the latest developments in the medical field. Prospective students can access detailed syllabus information on the institution's website.Adding to the new NMC, FMGL Notification of 18th Nov 2021 the 19 major subject which are equivalent to Indian syllabus is being taught in Davao medical School Foundation.4. Admissions:Davao Medical School Foundation INC is excited to announce the commencement of admissions for the upcoming academic year 2023 has stared and Happening Successfully. Aspiring medical professionals can explore the range of programs offered by the institution, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of students. The admissions process is designed to be accessible and straightforward, allowing potential applicants to embark on their educational journey with ease.5. Eligibility Criteria:Understanding the importance of eligibility criteria for prospective students, Davao Medical School Foundation INC outlines clear and concise guidelines for admission. By providing transparent information about eligibility requirements, the institution ensures that potential applicants can determine their suitability for the programs offered.The criteria is very simple the student must have obtained 50% in their 12th Standard especially in PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) & must have Qualified NEET of Respective yearTo facilitate seamless communication with prospective students, Davao Medical School Foundation INC provides easily accessible in Chennai Vadapalani an Authorized admission office. Whether individuals have inquiries about admissions, programs, or any other aspect of the institution, they can connect with the institution's representatives who are dedicated to providing accurate and timely responses. "We believe in empowering our students with accurate and comprehensive information to make informed decisions about their education and future careers," at Davao Medical School Foundation INC. "Our commitment to transparency is reflected in our approach to fees, curriculum, admissions, eligibility, and the ease of communication through our contact channels."Prospective students and parents are encouraged to visit Davao Medical School Foundation INC's official website, www.davaomedicalcollege.org , to access detailed information about the fees structure, syllabus, admissions process, eligibility criteria, and contact details.

Graduation of Students, Do you want to be one such Doctor ?