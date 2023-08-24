Neurons Unveils New AI Feature that Predicts Brand Attention in One Click

Neurons, the world’s leading consumer neuroscience company is predicting customer behavior with AI

Neurons’ Predict AI introduces an automatic feature that empowers advertisers, marketers, and designers to predict brand performance on ads before their launch.

With Predict, brands can make the shift from intuition to insight and get hands-on proof of brand performance before spending a dime on live ads.” — Mike Storm, COO and partner at Neurons

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Neurons , the world’s leading consumer neuroscience company, has released an unparalleled Automatic Brand Tracking & AOI (Area of Interest) Detection feature for its predictive AI tool, Predict . With this new set of features, companies can instantly predict the brand performance of their ads and see how much attention brand assets, ad copy, CTAs, and faces get when testing marketing assets.The Automatic AOI Detection feature detects brands, text, and faces in images and tracks brand assets, such as typefaces and logos, in videos. Predict calculates the total Brand Attention score for each ad and also provides an overview of how much attention brand elements receive throughout the entire video.The new update empowers advertisers, marketers, and designers with instant scores to understand brand performance and make creative decisions that align with campaign goals. For instance, advertisers prepping a launch for a new product can refine their video ads for maximum brand impact, ensuring that the brand logo, the product, and key messages are optimally placed. Brand managers concerned about maintaining a visual identity across campaigns can use AOI Detection to ensure the prominence of logos and other defining brand elements. Furthermore, marketers creating a display ad for an upcoming sale can finetune the positioning and design of their CTAs to capture more attention and achieve better click-through rates.In a world where generative AI is paving the way for massive outputs, Predict helps companies test creative variations at a large scale and reduces the amount of manual work, time, and cost to identify the best-performing ones quickly. Built upon one of the world’s largest eye-tracking databases, Predict helps companies test and optimize ad performance before they go live.With 95% accuracy and instant results, the AI generates behavioral metrics grounded in neuroscience and gives companies insights into how customers respond to their marketing assets. Neurons’ Predict is the only tool in the industry that gives predictions in seconds, providing both overall and frame-by-frame Brand Attention scores for videos and 6 different behavioral scores for image assets."Predict continues to set the bar higher in the industry with this feature," said Mike Storm, COO and partner at Neurons. "It’s not just about speed and efficiency, but about empowering our customers with high-quality data that drives creative decisions. With Predict, brands can make the shift from intuition to insight and get hands-on proof of brand performance before spending a dime on live ads."About NeuronsNeurons is the world’s leading consumer neuroscience company. Since 2013, we have worked with Fortune-500 companies to optimize every part of their customer journey, including advertising, retail, user experience, innovation, tech, and beyond. We offer a suite of neuroscience products that comprise Predict, a consumer behavior prediction AI tool, and Explore, a continuous discovery platform for testing the commercial performance of assets with real user data. This tool assesses and measures the attention, emotional resonance, cognition, and memory that any asset exacts in any digital context.

See how Neurons is predicting customer behavior with AI: