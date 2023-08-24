Viktor Müller and UPP VFX Are Having a Banner Year

Warner Bros. Pictures Sony Pictures

UPP VFX CEO Viktor Müller has been nominated for an Oscar®, a BAFTA® and an Emmy® in 2023 as well as working on global hits Barbie and Gran Turismo.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In the same year in which Prague-based VFX Supervisor Viktor Müller received nominations for Best Visual Effects from the Academy Awards, the EE BAFTA Awards, and won Best Visual Effects at the LOLA’s (German Film Awards) for his work on ‘All Quiet On The Western Front,’ he is now nominated for a Primetime EmmyAward for his work on the Apple TV+ limited series 'Five Days At Memorial.'Müller is the CEO of VFX Studio UPP (Universal Production Partners, a.s.) and, in addition to the company’s various award nominations and wins in 2023, UPP provided VFX for the Warner Bros. production of director Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie,' which has grossed more than $1.2 billion dollars globally in just over a month, making it the highest-grossing film of the 2023.UPP also served as the primary VFX vendor on the Sony Pictures film 'Gran Turismo' for frequent collaborator Neill Blomkamp. Müller was the overall Production Supervisor on the film, with UPP’s in-house producer Lenka Líkařová working as VFX Producer with UPP’s Robert Pik, Martin Doležal, Petr Marek and Dennis Dallen sharing the overall duties of VFX Supervisor.'Gran Turismo,' which has received rave reviews in early screenings and currently sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, is based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs - a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec - who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. The film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell Horner. After opening last week in the Czech Republic and in theatres throughout Europe, it will be released in the U.S. on Friday, August 25th. The film has already grossed over $22 million dollars so far in its international release.UPP, which maintains offices in Prague and Budapest, is one of the most versatile VFX and Post Houses in mainland Europe and, heading into its 30th year, has proven itself to be one of the rare EU-based companies that can compete among the top VFX houses in the world.

UPP VFX - Short Reel (Barbie, Gran Turismo, Five Days At Memorial)