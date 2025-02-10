Lenka Líkařová Named Head of Film and TV Department at UPP Prague

Lenka Líkařová, UPP Head of Film and TV Department

UPP (Universal Production Partners), one of Europe’s leading visual effects studios, announced the promotion of Lenka Líkařová to Head of Film and TV Dept.

Lenka has played a pivotal role in elevating UPP’s reputation around the globe. She is the ideal leader to drive UPP’s Film and TV Department into the future. ” — Viktor Müller, CEO of UPP

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Líkařová, a seasoned VFX Producer, has been a key figure at UPP for the past 16 years, overseeing high-profile film and television projects for major studios and streaming platforms. In her new role, she will lead the Film and TV division, driving innovation and expanding UPP’s global reach in visual effects production.“Lenka is a highly-respected VFX producer in our industry and has played a pivotal role in elevating UPP’s reputation around the globe. Her expertise has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge visual effects for some of the industry’s most ambitious projects – and most demanding filmmakers. With her deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication, she is the ideal leader to drive UPP’s Film and TV Department into the future,” said Viktor Müller, CEO of UPP.Headquartered in Prague, UPP has built a reputation for delivering world-class visual effects for Hollywood studios, independent filmmakers, and global streaming services. The studio’s recent credits include Oscar and BAFTA-nominee Conclave and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World which opens globally this month.For more information, visit https://www.upp.cz or contact Shaun O’Banion (shaun.obanion@upp.cz).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.