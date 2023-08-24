Jobma is Now SOC 2 Type II Certified
Jobma is now SOC 2 Type II certified, demonstrating a huge milestone for the company as far as the security and privacy of its users are concerned.
Customer relationships are built on trust and Jobma being SOC 2 Type II certified is one of the best ways to instill that confidence.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading cloud-based video interviewing platform, today announced that it's now officially SOC 2 Type II certified, demonstrating a huge milestone for the company as far as the security and privacy of its users are concerned.
SOC 2 Type II (Service Organization Control 2 Type II) is a standardized auditing framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The framework is designed to assess the controls and security measures of service organizations that handle sensitive customer data. The SOC 2 Type II report focuses on five key trust services criteria - security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This report offers evidence that an organization is implementing the security controls they claim they are and that those controls are working correctly to protect sensitive data.
Prospective customers and enterprises in particular want proof that they can trust cloud-based service providers with their sensitive data. SOC 2 Type II report aims to address those security concerns.
“The certification marks an important milestone for Jobma and is part of our continued commitment to the security of data we store and process on behalf of our customers.”, said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “Customer relationships are built on trust and Jobma being SOC 2 Type II certified is one of the best ways to instill that confidence.”
With its SOC 2 Type II certification, Jobma has ensured it takes data security seriously and has robust controls in place to protect its users' data. Jobma adheres to robust data security and compliance practices and will continue to invest in its security infrastructure.
About Jobma
Jobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies of all sizes globally for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews, and assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, accessibility, and robust integration support.
For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com
Jobma’s SOC 2 Type II report is available on request. Request the report at www.jobma.com/privacy or email at sales@jobma.com
