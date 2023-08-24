Cargo Spectre Reveals Plug-and-play Integration with Acumatica ERP Software
Using sophisticated APIs, Cargo Spectre integrates seamlessly with Acumatica, a popular cloud-based ERP software.
Using sophisticated APIs, Cargo Spectre integrates seamlessly with a wide variety of freight management softwares, including Acumatica. Users can remotely control Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems from any terminal using the familiar Acumatica screens and actions, making Cargo Spectre a simple and powerful addition to the toolset of existing Acumatica clients.
Acumatica is one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP companies. The platform includes a suite of tools designed to enable users to streamline and control everything from manufacturing and inventory management to a warehouse management system (WMS), CMS, and much more.
By collecting real-time cargo data supplied by Cargo Spectre, Acumatica allows for end-to-end shipment visibility up and down the chain.
“Powerful and simple integration with the world’s best ERP softwares is a major priority for our company,” said Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim. “Some of the planet’s top logistics organizations use Acumatica to provide a complete, real-time view of their business, and we’re proud to provide easy, plug-and-play integration with this and other leading ERPs.
“It’s a competitive advantage that helps us stand out in the freight-data industry,” Mr. Joachim added.
Competing freight data systems’ APIs currently offer no way to remotely control dimensioners using existing ERP softwares the way Cargo Spectre does.
Some of Cargo Spectre freight-dimensioning competitors offer machines that require a variety of software systems in order to operate. Finding a working translation for each version of every product a logistics business operates can present a major challenge for their clients. Cargo Spectre’s effortless ERP integrations eliminate this problem.
For client success stories about Cargo Spectre’s industry-leading freight data systems, please visit CargoSpectre.com.
About Cargo Spectre
Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems make dimming and weighing an exact science by using A.I. machine learning to accurately process and document thousands of pieces of freight a day with no downtime for maintenance. Our API connects effortlessly and seamlessly to the most popular shipping and warehousing softwares in the world and enables our customers to operate our dimensioners and manage their data with ease.
About Acumatica
Acumatica offers software to run your company that is flexible enough to adapt with modern businesses and designed to empower their growth. Acumatica technology is built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, enabling the ERP software to deliver unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. For more information, please visit acumatica.com.
