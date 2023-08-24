Accelerating Revenue Growth and Strong Fundamental Improvements for Multi-Faceted Music Technology Company; $VNUE
Connection is not just connecting music fans with new and exciting content, as well as a carefully curated playlist of hits throughout the decades,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerating Revenue Growth and Strong Fundamental Improvements for Multi-Faceted Music Technology Company; Just Compled Successful 2023 Tour and Marketing Programs with Matchbox Twenty: VNUE, Inc., (Stock Symbol: VNUE)
Entertainment Technology and Distribution Company Dedicated to Optimal Monetizing and Fan Enjoyment of the Live Music Experience.
Wholly Owned Subsidiary StageIt Provides a Ticketed Live Streaming Platform for Artists & Creators to Perform Live, Interact with Fans and Monetize Shows.
Patent-Pending Soundstr Platform Leverages Automation Technology in the Instant Live Space, Identifying Issues with Performance Rights Organizations.
Produced Products for Peter Frampton, Bad Company, Devo, Blondie, Wind Up Records, EMI, Capitol Records, and Many More.
For the First Half of 2023, Delivered an Impressive 43% Improvement in Sales vs. the Same Period in Previous Year.
$10 Million Equity Line to Fund Ongoing Business Operations and Plans.
Completely Eliminated Any Reliance on Toxic Debt Funding.
Pursuing Opportunities with Global DiscLive Music Network.
Actively Engaged with Partners in New Metaverse Project.
VNUE Radio Benefitting Sophia's Mission Hosted on TuneIn and Audacy's Digital Platforms, Reaching Over 70 Million Monthly Active Users.
Completed Successful 2023 Tour with Multi-Platinum Pop Rock Band Matchbook Twenty with Live Concerts and Recording of Every Performance.
Matchbox Twenty Limited Edition DiscLive CD Sets and Digital Downloads Being Offered with More Package Offerings Coming Soon.
Partnered with Ticketmaster for Sales of "Instant Live" CD Sets When Fans Buy Tickets or at DiscLive.net Website.
Forming Strategic Partnership with Global Digital Rights Technology Leader Pex in Regard to Music Licensing Opportunities.
VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, performers, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its instant content distribution platform Set.fm, exclusive license partner DiscLive Network, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT).
VNUE also operates StageIt, one of the most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.
StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE is the most well-known ticketed live streaming platform connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE in 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt continues its mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. StageIt provides a platform for artists and creators to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com.
VNUE specializes in creating new and exciting products, leveraging automation technology, second-to-none experience in the instant live space, identifying issues such as lack of transparency with performance rights organizations and solving this through innovation and its patent-pending Soundstr (soundstr.com) platform.
The VNUE team is the most experienced in its space, a group of technology entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters who are passionate about the future of the industry, and ensuring that the value of the rights holders are not lost in the context of new and ever-changing technology. The VNUE team has produced live content and created experiential products for such artists and companies as Peter Frampton, Bad Company, Devo, Blondie, Wind Up Records, EMI, Capitol Records, and many more.
By (a) selling only live content through its platforms, to include not just major and independent label content, but creating and scaling its own “instant” live exclusive content, (b) processing and paying mechanical royalties on instant live content, and (c), ensuring proper accounting and payment to rights holders of material played in venues, VNUE has a perfect trifecta of solutions that will revolutionize the live music business.
Revenue Growth and Dramatic Fundamental Improvements
VNUE revenue growth is starting to shape up very positively in 2023 with strong fundamental improvements. Second quarter financials were filed on August 21st, keeping the company at Current status. VNUE reported sales of $0.143284 million compared to $0.093021 million in Q2 a year ago, a significant increase of 36%. There was also a dramatic decrease in net loss, down to only $0.4451 million compared to $16.16 million a year ago (due to one-time charges in 2022 which are behind the company now).
For the first six months of 2023, VNUE sales totaled $0.23203 million compared to $0.134691 million in the same period a year ago. Another impressive improvement of 43%. Net loss for the period showed a major improvement at $0.818504 million compared to $17.33 million a year ago. These are the kind of very positive indicators that forward looking value investors seek out and VNUE is now delivering.
VNUE management has confirmed that the company has been able to maintain its $10 million equity line to fund ongoing business operations and also completely eliminated any reliance on toxic debt funding. These are key factors to future corporate growth without the sacrifice of immediate term shareholder value.
Expanding Operations to Optimize Fan Enjoyment and Earnings Opportunities
VNUE management reports at this time that its Stageit streaming platform is active and growing with work on new artists and initiatives. VNUE Set.fm is being updated and will be offering more artists and shows soon. VNUE Set.fm makes it easy to record and sell live sets to a group’s growing audience. The VNUE Set.fm Studio app records audio with or without an audio interface. The set is uploaded to the Set.fm website as performed. Fans can purchase a copy of the performance they just experienced before they even leave the venue! This is one of the best ways that VNUE optimizes the entertainment experience for artists and fans alike and boosts revenue to new highs in the process. It’s a great, win-win process for all.
Further, at this time, VNUE management states that it is pursuing more opportunities with DiscLive Network. DiscLive Network is the pioneer and global leader in delivering experiential products such as mass CDs, USBs, digital content and more after a concert or live event. They are the same core production team as the original DiscLive, with almost a decade of experience in the "immediate" live recording business - so the quality is without equal. DiscLive Network™ is operated by RockHouse Live Media Productions, Inc.
Additionally, VNUE is actively engaged with partners in its new metaverse project known as the "VNUE Icon Project" a.k.a. "VIP." The VNUE proprietary virtual Ticket Booth will offer the stream of revenue and profits associated with actual ticket sales.
Traditional ticketing, largely controlled by Ticketmaster and others, has long been an important revenue component to the artist, tour, event, venue and festival economics. By introducing the virtual Ticket Booth, VNUE brings these types of economics to the metaverse with the activation, sales, receipts management, and ticket distribution, through the VNUE persistent festival and stage platform.
In offering every facet of a true metaverse event production house, VNUE will deliver live and recorded performances within multi-dimensional, experiential virtual worlds, and will track musical performances with the VNUE Soundstr MDM platform, to help ensure rights holders are properly compensated.
In a new move for even more market share gain, VNUE management says that they are now actively looking at vertical markets for the company’s platforms in the pro sports arena. This plan can expand VNUE marketing opportunities to an all new level in the multi- billion dollar entertainment sector.
VNUE is also having success in legal matters with recent court actions in the company’s favor.
VNUE Radio Expands Its Reach to Help Those in Need
On August 17th the VNUE streaming radio station, VNUE Radio, in association with Sophia's Mission and NEWHD Media, started expanding its reach to major media platforms, TuneIn and Audacy, while turning up the heat to create job opportunities for autistic people, those with other disabilities and Veterans, by creating innovative streaming radio that is disruptive and to scale. Additionally, VNUE Radio will be available on other platforms such as Live365. Currently, VNUE Radio is available on its VNUE Radio app, available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.
VNUE understands the meaning of connection, which is a core mission of VNUE Radio, as Zach Bair CEO of VNUE and a USAF Veteran himself, explains, "Connection is not just connecting music fans with new and exciting content, as well as a carefully curated playlist of hits throughout the decades, but also by connecting disadvantaged people who ordinarily may be brushed aside with opportunities to shine and connect with listeners in a unique and meaningful way."
This major expansion of the listener base to these platforms will allow VNUE Radio to generate more sponsorship revenue, which in turn will help create more opportunities for those with disabilities, and at the same time exposes the artists of today and yesterday to millions of people around the world. Bair said it is his hope that brand partners will see this opportunity to help the cause.
With the addition of both Audacy and TuneIn, VNUE Radio will have a combined reach of over 70 million people, including Canada and the UK, bringing the unique VNUE platform and message of love and acceptance to a diverse audience, and exposing new music to a new generation of listeners craving creative content.
Listeners may currently download the VNUE Radio app from the Apple Store or Google Play and will soon be able to find the station on the Audacy platform, as well as the current availability of TuneIn and Live365. With each download and song play, listeners are helping those in need have a better life.
VNUE Tour and Recording All Performances for Matchbox Twenty for 2023 "Slow Dream" Concert Series
VNUE hit the road in 2023 with Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band, to record each date on the band's "Slow Dream" tour. VNUE is also releasing "instant" collectible double CD sets and collectible download cards through its exclusive partner, DiscLive (disclive.net), as well as digital downloads.
Additionally, VNUE partnered with Ticketmaster so that fans may have the option of purchasing the "instant live" CD sets when they buy their tickets, as well as from the DiscLive.net website.
Matchbox Twenty has just released its first new album in over a decade, "Where the Light Goes," on May 26th, and the first single from that album, "Wild Dogs (Living in a Slow Dream)" has already dropped. Matchbox Twenty has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and earned multiple chart-topping singles, such as "Real World," "Back 2 Good," "Push," "3AM," and many others. 1996's Diamond-certified Yourself or Someone Like You proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established Matchbox as global superstars.
Rob Thomas, lead singer for Matchbox Twenty, and VNUE, have worked together now for several years, both on his solo tour in 2019, and for his concerts at the Borgata Hotel & Casino, raising money for Rob and his wife Marisol's charity, Sidewalk Angels Foundation.
In addition to being able to pre-purchase the CD set through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com), which includes a $5 discount, fans may also purchase directly from https://bit.ly/MB2023LIVECD or at the shows they attend. Even if fans are not attending the show, DiscLive will ship worldwide.
VNUE noted that CD set purchases from Ticketmaster for the 2020 tour will be honored for the 2023 tour. All CDs purchased via Ticketmaster will be shipped directly to customers. For ticketing information and all tour dates visit www.matchboxtwenty.com.
At the close of the second quarter the VNUE Matchbox Twenty Tour has been very successful and VNUE will be adding more product packages to the mix to increase sales even further.
VNUE Livestream Platform Perform STAGEIT Presented Celtic Thunder Home Entertainment Series, Freedom & Nations-Liberty for Five Consecutive Shows
On July 18th VNUE announced that one of the longest-running and most innovative ticketed livestream platforms, STAGEIT would livestream the Home Entertainment Series, "Freedom & Nations – Liberty" - Stories of Freedom, featuring the celebrated Irish singing group, Celtic Thunder July 25-29, 2023.
Hailing for Dublin, Ireland, Celtic Thunder is a singing group and stage show known for its eclectic, theatrical style live experiences. Each member is a powerhouse in both solo and ensemble performance. The singers are backed by the Celtic Thunder Band, known for the use of dramatic set pieces, visual effects, and highly choreographed staging.
VNUE and Pex to form Strategic Partnership for Music Licensing Opportunities
On June 6th VNUE announced that the company has signed an MOU to form a strategic partnership with Pex (www.pex.com), in order to pursue several initiatives surrounding the VNUE groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology and Pex's content identification technology, which identifies audio, melody, video, and lyrics in real time.
Pex is the global leader in digital rights technology, enabling the fair and transparent use of copyright online. With Pex's industry-leading identification technology, customers can simplify copyright compliance and identify content at the speed and scale of the Internet. Pex spent years refining and improving their technology, which utilizes advanced digital fingerprinting and matching techniques to identify content with extreme precision and accuracy. Their infrastructure helps to enable more fair compensation and increased access to content.
For more information on $VNUE visit: www.vnue.com
