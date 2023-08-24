Experts Continue Sharing Ways to Salvage Family Treasures

FEMA and the Library of Congress “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will continue their local demonstrations on how to safely handle and salvage your damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.

Preservation specialists are sharing ways on how to salvage storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures at the following dates and locations:

Disaster Recovery Centers

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., August 21-26, at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., August 21-24, at Northern VT University – McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., August 21-24, at Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602

Other Support Locations

Caledonia County Fair

4 p.m. to 11 p.m., August 23, and

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. August 24-27, at Caledonia County Fair, 1 Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville, VT 05851

Champlain Valley Expo

3 p.m. to midnight, August 25, and

10 a.m. to midnight, August 26-27, at Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction, VT 05452

FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of 62 national service organizations and federal agencies, to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.

If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures | FEMA.gov.