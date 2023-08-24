RE: Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges
Mugshot now attached.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005686
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 0827 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Andover, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Petit Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Identity Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vehicle that was off the roadway on East Hill Road in the town of Andover, Windsor County. A subsequent investigation revealed that 34-year-old Zachary LaPoint was operating the motor vehicle at the time of the crash, caused damage to property, and left the scene. The Vermont State Police were later notified of a suspicious male walking on Cobb Road in Andover. It was discovered LaPoint forced entry into a nearby residence where he caused damage and stole property. A search incident to his arrest revealed LaPoint was also in possession of a credit card that was not his, nor did he know the owner. It was also discovered that LaPoint had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. LaPoint was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 08/24/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Yes
