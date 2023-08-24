RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Attorney Advisor

Announcement No. 23111

Position Title: Attorney Advisor

Position Grade and Series: LS 14/1 – 14/10

Salary Range: $128,824 - $167,497. Actual salary is commensurate with experience and the applicant’s past salary history.

Opening Date: 8/22/2023 Closing Date: 9/21/2023

Duration of Appointment: Permanent

Area of Consideration: Open to the Public

Worksite Location: Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20004

No. of Vacancies: One

INTRODUCTION

This position is located in the DC Office of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED). DMPED assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with goals of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

The purpose of this position is to serve as an Assistant General Counsel within the Office of the General Counsel of DMPED (the “Office”). The attorneys within the Office advise the DMPED staff on District of Columbia and federal law affecting the programs within DMPED, which include real estate, real estate finance, contracts, municipal governance, and appropriations. In addition, the attorneys within the Office provide legal support in drafting a wide array of documents, including contracts, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), grants agreements, legislation, real estate transactional documents, regulations, and policies.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

Provides legal advice to the Deputy Mayor and his staff on legal issues involving DMPED’s programs and operations.

Prepares legal documents on complex and substantive matters, sometimes of an urgent nature, providing summary analyses of issues and recommendations for consideration of the Deputy Mayor and his staff.

Conducts legal research on laws relevant to DMPED’s programs and provides clear, well-reasoned analysis on the findings in either a written or oral format.

Represents DMPED in the negotiation of the terms of complex real estate, affordable housing, and finance transactions, grant agreements, and other related contracts, with third parties.

Counsels the Deputy Mayor and his staff on conflict of interest issues, government ethics, and FOIA.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

OTHER SIGNIFICANT FACTS

Understanding of the mission, functions, organization, policies, and system requirements of the District of Columbia government as well as the mission and programs of DMPED.

Ability to excel in a fast-paced working environment by providing responsive and well-reasoned legal advice and work product on time-sensitive issues. Produces written work product that is clear, concise, and free from errors in a short period of time.

Superior critical thinking and analysis of legal issues, some of which may be novel. Superior communication skills both orally and in writing to prepare and present oral and narrative reports.

Superior legal writing and public speaking skills. Ability to exercise tact, discretion and skill in personal relations in dealing with persons at various level, job categories, and groups, especially in a public forum.

EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION

Juris Doctorate (JD) required. Must be a graduate from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association and at least five years of related experience in the legal field, in real estate acquisition and disposition, economic development, land use, or affordable housing financing. Candidates who have independently handled complex transactions will be more highly rated. Experience in municipal law and drafting legislation is preferred, but not required.

LICENSURE/CERTIFICATION

Must be a current member in good standing of the District of Columbia Bar or be eligible for waiver into the bar.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

This position is in the collective bargaining unit represented by AFGE Local 1403. If you opt to join the union, and consent, a service fee will be paid through direct payroll deduction.

APPLICATION PROCESS

This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.