LAS VEGAS BIOMED EXPO 2023
The 31ST Biohacking Health and Wellness Biomed EXPO returning to Las Vegas, Nevada on SEPT 14-17, 2023, latest in Longevity, DNA Biohacking, & Brain HealthLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALTH, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & CONSCIOUSNESS
The 31ST Biohacking Health and Wellness Biomed EXPO returning to Las Vegas, Nevada on SEPT 14-17, 2023, latest in Longevity, DNA Biohacking, Brain Health, Medical Technology, Medicine, Epigenetics, Biotech, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research, DNA Activation, Tesla Technology in PEMF systems, Skin Care, Red Laser, Stem Cell and Brain enhancement Technologies Expo/ Conference with world's leading experts in health, longevity, science & consciousness.
4 Days of B2B & B2C Health Expo Conference for Professionals & Consumers.
Date: 8/24/2023
BIOMED EXPO
https://biomedexpo.com
By: Saeed David Farman, CEO
davidfarman@biomedexpo.com
Phone: 1-702-890-1290
ALEXIS PARK RESORT, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169.
Biomed Expo ushers in new earth frequencies of biohacking and Trans-Humanism at the Las Vegas Alexis Park Resort, SEPT 14-17, 2023. The conference brings together a highly coveted group of physicians to defy the preconceived limits of the human body. With 30 speakers with lectures, workshops and 70 exhibitors, this healing fest has curated the leading minds behind the latest leaps in healing modalities in functional Wellness and Quantum Healing.
This year's programming will be the largest quantum leap to the future yet: medical researchers, doctors, and disclosure groups, California DEPT of Health Whistleblower, New Humanity Movement leaders will speak candidly on classified topics including: Tesla's discoveries, Therapeutic Benefits of far infrared energy, Brain Health Technologies from BrainTap, Healing power of PEMF machines, Healing with Quantum Lasers, Biohacking your Brain with Nitric Oxide, Stem Cell therapy, Red Laser Therapy, how to do deal with weaponization of Parasites, Fungus, Bacteria, Viruses, converging the disciplines of metaphysics and medicine to enhance human cognitive functions, extend lifespan, and expand extrasensory perceptions.
List of speakers:
Dr. Nathan Bryan, Dr. Paul Barattiero, Dr. Patrick Porter, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Scott Werner, Sir Bill Walsh®, Dale Halaway, Babry Oren, Saeed David Farman, Sarah Breskman Cosme, Robert Scott Bell, Eric Dadmehr, Michael Dignam, Irena Skoda, Joe Blanton, Phillip Wilson, Nichola Burnett, Dr. Johnny Delirious, Gaylord Rhodes, Laura Eisenhower, Alan Bedian, Amelia Brummel, Azucena Avila, Tracy Slepcevic, Ocean Sky, Deidre Madsen, Maria Shapley & Samuel Kiwasz.
Moderator of the Health Panels: Robert Scott Bell
Masters of Ceremonies: Amelia Brummel & Ocean Sky
General admission for Biomed expo is only $299 (One day Ticket is $140) which covers lectures, workshops, panels (incentives are $100 each and Dinner Banquets are $80 each).
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/las-vegas-biomed-expo-2023-tickets-462405957667
Media contact: davidfarman@biomedexpo.com, call: 1-702-890-1290
SAEED DAVID FARMAN
BIOMED EXPO
+1 702-890-1290
