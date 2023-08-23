Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces Cutting-Edge 'POWER BUYER' Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is thrilled to announce the launch of the innovative "YHSGR Power Buyer" solution, exclusively designed for our dedicated agents and VIP clients. This groundbreaking offering is set to revolutionize the real estate industry, with a soft launch scheduled for September 2023. Initially, this game-changing solution will be accessible to 175 selling agent partners and broker-associates in the vibrant California market.
The "YHSGR Power Buyer" solution is poised to provide two dynamic approaches to real estate transactions: "Cash Offer" and "Buy Before You Sell" Modern Bridge solutions. Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, confidently asserts that these tools will empower real estate professionals to elevate their productivity and create a more dynamic marketplace.
Lori Hintz, the managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, noted, "Immediately empowering buyers with Cash Offers or equipping sellers with a Buy Before You Sell solution can unleash a wave of new transactions and expand the inventory pool. Power Buyer solutions are gaining immense popularity, with research indicating a significant surge in Cash Offers, accounting for approximately one in three real estate transactions. This approach benefits not only seasoned buyers but also first-time homebuyers, providing them with the equivalent of a cash offer."
The "YHSGR Power Buyer" solution is the key to arming agents with every tool necessary to succeed in today's dynamic real estate market. Kusuma emphasized, "To meet the demands of modern consumers, you need to offer a comprehensive range of selling and buying solutions. 'Cash is king and queen' in real estate, and with Cash Offers, agents can empower their clients to secure more deals, especially those entering the housing market for the first time."
Hazel Tubayan, sales manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, concurred, stating, "Cash Offers hold a commanding position in real estate, as they are more than four times more likely to be accepted than financed offers. Furthermore, they expedite the closing process, providing a swift and efficient transaction experience."
Kusuma concluded by forecasting, "2023 will be a transformative year for Power Buying, as Cash Offers prove to be a lifeline for first-time buyers, opening doors to homeownership in an increasingly competitive market."
In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to lead the way by introducing groundbreaking solutions like "YHSGR Power Buyer." This offering reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional service and staying ahead of industry trends.
For more information on "YHSGR Power Buyer" and how it can benefit you, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is a dynamic real estate brokerage dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients and agents alike. With a relentless commitment to excellence, YHSGR is redefining the real estate landscape, one successful transaction at a time.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
For more information on "YHSGR Power Buyer" and how it can benefit you, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
