Marshall County Man Charged with Sexual Battery, Rape of a Child

MARSHALL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of sexual battery against a juvenile has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Lewisburg firefighter.

At the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Carter, in September 2021, agents began investigating allegations that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted by Justin Barron, of Lewisburg. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Barron had sexual contact with an underage female during the summer of 2020.

Today, the case was presented to the Marshall County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Justin Russell Barron (DOB 05/16/1989) with one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery and one count of Rape of a Child. Barron was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

