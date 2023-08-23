California Supreme Court rules on university disciplinary hearings

The Supreme Court of California ruled on July 31 that, in disciplinary action cases, private universities are not obligated to grant accused students the chance to directly or indirectly question the accuser and other relevant individuals. The new ruling applies to live hearings at which the accused student is present, whether physically or virtually.
