Statement from the Honourable Cory Deagle on ferry service

CANADA, August 23 - Today, Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture released the following statement:

“Today’s announcement of a new ferry for Northumberland Ferries Limited is a step in the right direction to ensure a consistent, reliable ferry service for Prince Edward Island.

I’m happy to see that the federal government has listened to our concerns and the concerns of Eastern PEI residents and business operators and has a solution for next year.

While two ferries have been in operation since mid-July, our tourism operators, particularly in eastern PEI, missed out on important weeks at the start of what has been anticipated as a solid tourism season for our province. The uncertainty of the ferry service at the beginning of the season created uncertainty for travellers and our local tourism operators who rely on that ferry traffic.

The tourism industry is an important economic contributor creating jobs and opportunities for our province, especially in small, rural communities. Having the ferry service between Wood Islands and Pictou is an important part of our tourism strategy. We need to restore the reputation of the ferry service and provide a stable, two-vessel ferry service. The Province of Prince Edward Island will continue to hold the federal government accountable to this commitment.”