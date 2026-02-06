Pharmacy Plus PEI expands to include strep throat testing and treatment

CANADA, February 6 - Islanders now have access to testing and treatment for strep throat at participating community pharmacies across the province.

The Pharmacy Plus PEI program was recently expanded to include strep throat testing and treatment as part of sore throat assessments. Since not all sore throats are strep, a pharmacist will assess symptoms to determine whether testing is required.

“Expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice shows our commitment to making health care more collaborative and responsive to Islanders’ needs. By supporting pharmacists in testing and treating strep throat, we are improving access to care in Island communities and helping build a health care system that works better for everyone.” — Trevor Paynter, director of pharmacare, Department of Health and Wellness

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that can cause symptoms such as a severe sore throat (especially when swallowing), fever, and swollen glands. Treatment can help reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others and help people feel better sooner.

Government collaborated with the PEI Pharmacy Association to support pathways that allow pharmacists to work to their full scope of practice.

“The majority of sore throats will be caused by a virus, and will not require treatment with antibiotics. However, in cases where strep throat is suspected, the pharmacist can now, where appropriate, provide a further assessment to determine if antibiotics are warranted and provide treatment. Previously, these individuals would have been referred to a physician or nurse practitioner or, if that wasn’t an option, to the emergency department.” — Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the PEI Pharmacy Association

The Pharmacy Plus PEI program makes it easier for Islanders to get care by offering renewals for eligible prescription and treatment for 35 common ailments and conditions at participating community pharmacies across the province.

Islanders are encouraged to connect with their local pharmacy to learn how to access the services available through the Pharmacy Plus program.

For a complete listing of participating community pharmacies and information about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program, visit Pharmacy Plus PEI.

