Two provincial grants available to support seniors

CANADA, February 5 - Two provincial grant programs are now accepting applications from organizations and community groups that support Island seniors.

The Seniors’ Secretariat Grant provides funding to community-based organizations for projects that are designed to improve the lives of Island seniors. These projects must align with the priorities of the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat.

The Seniors Community Meal Grant supports community-based organizations to provide free communal meals for PEI seniors.

“These grants really help bring people together and build a sense of community. I encourage organizations to apply so we can keep working together to make life even better for seniors on Prince Edward Island.” — Minister of Social Development and Seniors Barb Ramsay

For both grant programs, organizations can apply for up to $5,000 per project. Eligible applicants include clubs and organizations that serve seniors and/or Indigenous elders, non-profit organizations, community-based coalitions and networks, and municipal governments.

Applications for both grants will be accepted until Monday, March 9, 2026.

For more information and to apply to the programs visit Seniors’ Secretariat Grant and Seniors Community Meal Grant.

