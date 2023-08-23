Submit Release
New PACT Act Deadline for Veterans

Until September 30, 2023, Veterans who served in combat zones but never enrolled in VA health care and left active duty between September 11, 2001, and October 1, 2013, have a unique opportunity to directly enroll in VA health care without the need for VA benefits applications. VA encourages these Veterans to take advantage of this special enrollment period, emphasizing that enrolled Veterans tend to have better health outcomes and access to cost-effective care. This initiative is part of the PACT Act, the most extensive expansion of VA health care and benefits in generations, which President Biden signed into law in August 2022. Since its enactment, over 344,000 Veterans have enrolled in VA health care.

To ensure that as many eligible Veterans as possible enroll, VA is conducting an extensive nationwide campaign, including events, media outreach, and emails. The campaign aims to provide Veterans with the care and benefits they deserve under the PACT Act. Eligibility details can be found at VA.gov/PACT, and Veterans can apply for care or benefits by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MYVA411. This opportunity aligns with President Biden’s commitment to supporting Veterans and extends the standard eligibility window for Veterans who served in combat zones from 5 to 10 years, also expanding VA benefits for millions of Veterans with presumptive service-connected conditions, resulting in over $1.85 billion in benefits delivered to Veterans and their survivors since the PACT Act’s enactment.

