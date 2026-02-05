Wyoming Guard graduates 13R Advanced Leader Course at 213th RTI

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720331854622/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

GUERNSEY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Army National Guard graduated Soldiers from the Field Artillery Weapons Locating Radar 13R Advanced Leader Course during a ceremony Jan. 30, 2026, at the 213th Regional Training Institute in Camp Guernsey, Wyoming.

The course, conducted January 6–30, prepared noncommissioned officers to serve as weapons locating radar section chiefs, combining advanced technical instruction with leadership development focused on large-scale ground combat operations.

“This course marks a critical transition point for these Soldiers,” said 1st Sgt. Katie Upton, course manager for the 13R Advanced Leader Course. “They are returning to their units not just as technical experts, but as leaders expected to train Soldiers, make decisions under pressure and employ radar systems decisively in support of the fight.”

Students completed nearly 300 hours of instruction covering radar operations, troubleshooting, tactical employment, training management, counseling and leadership. The curriculum also emphasized survivability and the responsibilities of operating as a high-value target within contested environments.The 13R Advanced Leader Course is one of only two such courses conducted across the U.S. Army, highlighting the growing role of the 213th Regional Training Institute in delivering advanced Field Artillery training. The course brought together active duty and Army National Guard Soldiers, reinforcing the One Army School System and fostering collaboration across components.

During the graduation ceremony, instructors recognized Soldiers for superior academic and leadership performance. Graduates concluded the ceremony by leading the Noncommissioned Officer Creed, symbolizing their progression into advanced leadership roles.

With the addition of the 13R Advanced Leader Course and recent expansions to field artillery training programs, the 213th Regional Training Institute is now the only Army National Guard schoolhouse certified to train both 13M and 13R career fields while remaining fully compliant with One Army School System standards.