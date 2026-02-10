Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General to address legislature on 2025 accomplishments

Wyoming National Guard

WHO:

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Adjutant General, Wyoming National Guard

WHAT:

Legislative address highlighting the Wyoming National Guard’s major accomplishments, deployments, and domestic response missions over the past year.

WHEN:

Feb. 12, 2026, after he addresses the legislature from 10 – 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Wyoming State Capitol

Senate and House Chambers

Cheyenne, Wyoming

WHY IT MATTERS:

Porter will provide state legislators and the public an overview of how the Wyoming National Guard continues to serve as both the Sword and the Shield for Wyoming—abroad, at home, and in times of crisis.

The address will highlight several historic and high-impact missions from the past year, including:

Wyoming Airman saves a life in Antarctica: Historic mission to one of the most remote locations on earth where an Airman provides life-saving care to a cardiac arrest patient.

Historic mission to one of the most remote locations on earth where an Airman provides life-saving care to a cardiac arrest patient. The deployment of 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment , supporting overseas operations and reinforcing the Guard’s role in global security.

, supporting overseas operations and reinforcing the Guard’s role in global security. The historic deployment of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade , marking one of the most significant artillery missions in Wyoming National Guard history.

, marking one of the most significant artillery missions in Wyoming National Guard history. The Sheridan rescue mission, where Wyoming Guardsmen responded quickly to support civilian authorities during a life-saving domestic operation.

Porter will also discuss the Guard’s ongoing commitments to readiness, emergency response, and support to Wyoming communities, as well as the continued sacrifices made by Soldiers, Airmen, and their families.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Remarks from the Adjutant General

B-roll opportunities inside the Capitol

Post-address interviews (availability permitting)

CONTACT:

Wyoming National Guard Public Affairs

Joseph Coslett Jr.

307-760-0592

joseph.a.coslett.civ@army.mil