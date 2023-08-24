ViewMind announces the appointment of Matthew Heller as Vice President Business Development

ViewMind Digital Biomarker Matt Heller, ViewMind VP Business Development ViewMind Digital Biomarker

ViewMind sets up for the next stage of growth with executive appointment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ViewMind , the global leader in the precision measurement of neurocognitive health based on ocular digital phenotyping, today announces that Matthew Heller has been appointed VP Business Development.Matthew is dedicated to the transformation of neuro and mental health care through the formation of strategic partnerships, alliances, and commercial relationships. Matthew has worked for several companies in the biotechnology, artificial intelligence, digital therapeutics, pharmacy, and diagnostics areas and always with a neuro, psychiatry, and mental health focus.“I am very excited about the opportunity at ViewMind to build transformative partnerships to support precision drug development and precision patient care ”, said Matthew Heller, “ViewMind’s technology is a game changer in its ability to accurately, non-invasively, assess brain health and treatment impact”.“Matthew is thoughtful, passionate about neurology and highly motivated to apply his blend of skills and experience towards the commercialization of ViewMind’s technology through strategic partnerships to bring about what will be inevitable and momentous change in brain health diagnosis, drug development and treatment management”, commented Mark Edwards, ViewMind’s Co-founder, CEO, and Chairman. "We are thrilled to be adding an executive of Matthew’s caliber to the management team and look forward to working together to impact millions of people’s lives with cognitive issues.”Heller has a Bachelors in neuroscience from Boston University and a Masters from Brown University in business engineering and biotechnology.For more information on ViewMind, click here and to follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.About ViewMindOne-of-a-kind solution for precision measurement of neurocognitive health. ViewMind is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for precision assessment of neurocognitive disorders.ViewMind’s technology is based on ocular digital phenotyping that measures the state of 16 cognitive domains and 19 brain related brain regions. It delivers groundbreaking levels of accuracy and correlates with biomarkers, neuroimaging and EEG. To follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.

