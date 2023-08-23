DEQ issues 26 penalties in July for environmental violations

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 26 penalties totaling $465,561 in July for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $412 to $47,124. Alleged violations included a tire disposal and recycling facility operating without a permit; a paper mill spilling or releasing oil into the Willamette River; and a residential developer failure to implement stormwater measures leading to impacts to Mill Creek and nearby wetlands.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• Amazon.com Services LLC, $17,735, Salem, Stormwater

• Ben Kistler, $700, Oregon City, Water quality

• C-2 Utility Contractors LLC, $7,600, Portland, Stormwater

• Castle Arden 1 LLC, $13,600, Portland, Land quality

• Circle K Stores Inc., $47,124, Oregon City, Underground storage tanks

• Clackamas Water Environmental Services (Hoodland STP), $1,725, Welches, Wastewater

• Intel Corporation, $30,816, Aloha, Air quality

• International Collision Repair, LLC, $412.50, Portland, Air quality

• Legacy Meridian Park Hospital, $412.50, Tualatin, Air quality

• LGI Homes LLC, $13,800, Woodburn, Stormwater

• Malhi & Bal LLC, $10,099, Weston, Underground storage tanks

• Millbank Materials USA, Ltd., $17,337, Portland, Stormwater

• Orchid Orthopedic Solutions Oregon, Inc., $12,400, Oregon City, Stormwater

• Oregon Department of Corrections - Snake River Correctional Institution, $37,297, Ontario, Underground storage tanks

• Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc, $213,600, Portland, Air quality

• Powell Distributing Company Inc, $1,237.50, Portland, Air quality

• PPM Technologies Holdings, LLC, $8,000, Newberg, Stormwater

• S&H Oil LLC, $412.50, Lake Oswego, Air quality

• Shane Teeters, $2,870, Salem, Air quality

• Tata Communications, $825, Portland and Hillsboro, Air quality

• TEC Equipment Inc., $412.50, Portland, Air quality

• Triple Seven Station LLC, $412.50, Beaverton, Air quality

• Valberg Building Materials, $412.50, Boring, Air quality

• Vanport Manufacturing, Inc, $13,200, Boring, Stormwater

• Willamette Falls Paper Company, $1,800, West Linn, Spills

• Wood Waste Management, $11,320, Portland, Stormwater

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Lauren Wirtis, Communications Manager, 503-568-3295, lauren.wirtis@deq.oregon.gov.

