Adient Puebla Plant Earns Prestigious Problem-Solving Excellence Award from Kepner-Tregoe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking technologies, is pleased to announce the commendation of global automotive seating company Adient Puebla Plant (Adient) with its distinguished Problem-Solving Excellence Award. Adient received the recognition at the KT’s Global Excellence Awards Ceremony held on July 28, 2023 in New York City.
The Problem-Solving Excellence Award is a testament to teams that have showcased unparalleled expertise in leveraging KT methodologies to navigate complex challenges. Adient adeptly identified the root cause of a highly complex issue within a short span of time, and then successfully implemented a targeted and validated solution that resulted in both increased production efficiency and reduced costs.
This achievement underscores Adient’s commitment to operational excellence. The inaugural honor of the evening, the Problem-Solving Excellence award was presented to Victoria Reyes, Adient Puebla’s continuous improvement manager, by Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe.
Kepner-Tregoe extends its heartfelt congratulations to Adient for this achievement, solidifying their status as a beacon of global excellence and rightfully earning the esteemed KT Global Excellence Award.
About Adient Puebla Plant
Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide to produce and deliver automotive complete seating systems and components for all major OEMs. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.
Adient Puebla Plant is part of 16 facilities located in the Mexico Region, with JIT, TRIM and sewing processes delivering the right products at the right time to a variety of global automotive customers.
About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more than 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all the Fortune 100 companies.
Phillip Thompson
The Problem-Solving Excellence Award is a testament to teams that have showcased unparalleled expertise in leveraging KT methodologies to navigate complex challenges. Adient adeptly identified the root cause of a highly complex issue within a short span of time, and then successfully implemented a targeted and validated solution that resulted in both increased production efficiency and reduced costs.
This achievement underscores Adient’s commitment to operational excellence. The inaugural honor of the evening, the Problem-Solving Excellence award was presented to Victoria Reyes, Adient Puebla’s continuous improvement manager, by Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe.
Kepner-Tregoe extends its heartfelt congratulations to Adient for this achievement, solidifying their status as a beacon of global excellence and rightfully earning the esteemed KT Global Excellence Award.
About Adient Puebla Plant
Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide to produce and deliver automotive complete seating systems and components for all major OEMs. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.
Adient Puebla Plant is part of 16 facilities located in the Mexico Region, with JIT, TRIM and sewing processes delivering the right products at the right time to a variety of global automotive customers.
About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more than 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all the Fortune 100 companies.
Phillip Thompson
Kepner-Tregoe
+49 1701611566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube