Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,832 in the last 365 days.

Adient Puebla Plant Earns Prestigious Problem-Solving Excellence Award from Kepner-Tregoe

2023 KT Excellence Awards Pentagon

2023 KT Excellence Awards Pentagon

Victoria Reyes receiving award

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking technologies, is pleased to announce the commendation of global automotive seating company Adient Puebla Plant (Adient) with its distinguished Problem-Solving Excellence Award. Adient received the recognition at the KT’s Global Excellence Awards Ceremony held on July 28, 2023 in New York City.

The Problem-Solving Excellence Award is a testament to teams that have showcased unparalleled expertise in leveraging KT methodologies to navigate complex challenges. Adient adeptly identified the root cause of a highly complex issue within a short span of time, and then successfully implemented a targeted and validated solution that resulted in both increased production efficiency and reduced costs.

This achievement underscores Adient’s commitment to operational excellence. The inaugural honor of the evening, the Problem-Solving Excellence award was presented to Victoria Reyes, Adient Puebla’s continuous improvement manager, by Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe.

Kepner-Tregoe extends its heartfelt congratulations to Adient for this achievement, solidifying their status as a beacon of global excellence and rightfully earning the esteemed KT Global Excellence Award.

About Adient Puebla Plant
Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide to produce and deliver automotive complete seating systems and components for all major OEMs. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

Adient Puebla Plant is part of 16 facilities located in the Mexico Region, with JIT, TRIM and sewing processes delivering the right products at the right time to a variety of global automotive customers.

About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more than 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all the Fortune 100 companies.

Phillip Thompson
Kepner-Tregoe
+49 1701611566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Adient Puebla Plant Earns Prestigious Problem-Solving Excellence Award from Kepner-Tregoe

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more