Exmark Introduces New Done-In-A-Weekend Projects Video

BEATRICE, NE, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One thing virtually every outdoor living space can use is additional seating, but high quality outdoor chairs are often quite expensive. One alternative for homeowners with a do-it-yourself attitude is to build their own outdoor seating.

With that in mind, Exmark recently released a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video detailing how to build high-quality, durable Adirondack chairs in sizes to fit every family member. In addition to the video, full build plans including cut lists for both adult and youth sized chairs are available for free download on the Exmark Backyard Life site.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, the DIY Adirondack chairs make a great addition to any outdoor living space.

“Whether you’re looking for extra seating on the deck, or want good looking, long-lasting chairs around the fire pit, these chairs are an excellent choice,” Briggs said. “They’re also a great way to give kids chairs that look just like the grownups’ but are sized just right for them.”

The first step is to assemble the tools and supplies for the build, and don’t forget to wear proper clothing, as well as eye and ear protection. Cut the boards for each chair according to the provided cut list, then pre-sand all wood surfaces with 120- and 220-grit sandpaper, sanding with the grain of the wood.

Next, pre-drill and countersink all holes. Apply wood glue before screwing the boards together to ensure strength. Then, assemble and screw together the pieces of the legs, back support, seat, arms, and cupholders, according to the build plan.

Finish each chair by applying wood conditioner and stain, then apply up to three coats of exterior spar varnish. Now all that’s left is to grab the kids, get outside and start making unforgettable memories together.



Download the complete build plan for this DIY Adirondack Chair and view each of Exmark’s Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts, as well as backyard living content from a wide range of backyard experts.

