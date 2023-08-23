Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Former Chief Counsel Bernie Raimo

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of Bernie Raimo, former Chief Counsel in her office:

“Team Pelosi mourns the loss of a lifelong public servant, a patriotic American and our dear friend, Bernie Raimo.

“For more than four decades – including fifteen years in my office – Bernie served the Congress and our Country with the utmost distinction. Whether defending our security and civil liberties on the House Intelligence Committee, upholding integrity in government on the Ethics Committee or sharing his vast institutional knowledge in my Speaker’s Office, his public service was marked by excellence, integrity and good humor. It was my privilege in 2018 to bestow upon Bernie the John W. McCormack Award, the highest honor given to the staff members who work in these hallowed halls.

“Many of us in the House have been touched by Bernie’s unfailing kindness and unwavering devotion to this institution. May it be a comfort to his dear wife, Sharon, their children Peter and Sarah, his granddaughter Adelene and to the entire Raimo family that his many friends in the Congress pray for them during this sad time.”