Pelosi Statement Marking 88th Anniversary of Social Security

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark the 88th anniversary of Social Security:

“Eighty-eight years ago today, in the dark depths of the Great Depression, President Roosevelt and the Democratic Congress ignited a beacon of hope.  When Social Security became law, we established a pillar of financial stability and peace of mind for America’s families that has stood strong for generations.  It is important to note that Social Security was developed by Secretary Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve as a secretary in the Presidential Cabinet.

“Social Security is one of our greatest legislative achievements – and one of the most widely supported.  Yet shamefully, there are voices across the aisle who are plotting to end this vital lifeline as we know it.  As we continue our tireless fight to grow America’s middle class, Democrats will always defend the dignity and certainty that comes with a Social Security card.”

