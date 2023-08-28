Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila and CarVer Communications Make a Perfect Blend for Success in the Spirits Industry
Multi-award-winning Tequila company hires CarVer Communications, a Washington DC-based, women-owned PR agency, to take Los Hermanos higher
As the CEO of Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila, I am thrilled to announce our transformative collaboration with CarVer Communications, a dynamic, woman-owned PR agency based in the heart of Washington, DC.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CarVer Communications has officially been designated the public relations agency to represent Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila, a leading Black-owned company based in Baltimore, Maryland. The new Reposado and Blanco tequila is making waves within the industry. The partnership aims to propel the brand's visibility, boost its market presence, and establish a stronger connection with its target audience.
Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila has been gaining significant popularity since its launch in August 2021. In just one year, the company realized a 312% increase in sales revenue. This summer, Black Enterprise named the signature line of premium tequila among the top five Black-owned tequila brands.
With over two decades of exceptional experience, CarVer Communications is a renowned public relations powerhouse known for its creative campaigns and innovative strategies. Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila CEO Donta Henson knew CarVer would be the best firm to educate, market, and build the company’s brand loyalty. “As the CEO of Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila, I am thrilled to announce our transformative collaboration with CarVer Communications, a dynamic, woman-owned PR agency based in the heart of Washington, DC,” shares Henson. “This partnership is not just about spreading the word of our exceptional Black and veteran-owned tequila brand; it's about amplifying voices, bridging communities, and crafting narratives that resonate beyond boundaries.”
Expertly led by industry veteran Nicole Kirby, the agency’s CEO, and Founder, CarVer Communications has consistently garnered accolades for successfully amplifying brands across various business sectors.
Los Hermanos 1978 Tequila is owned by The brand, which boasts some of the best distillers in the world. embodies a commitment to elevate craftsmanship, community, and cultural representation. Los Hermanos is building a stellar reputation for its meticulously distilled tequila options sourced directly from Mexico.
CarVer CEO Nicole Kirby states, "We are honored to collaborate with Los Hermanos Tequila, an inspiring Black-owned brand pushing boundaries within the tequila market. Our team is excited to tell their remarkable story and highlight their craftsmanship commitment. Together, we will earn deserving recognition for Los Hermanos as a leader and trendsetter in the tequila industry."
