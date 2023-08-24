Dr. Greenhouse Online Course Gives Global Cannabis Audience Access to Environmental Control Strategies
Growers, Designers, and Investors Can Improve Unit Crop Quality and Economics of Indoor Grows through HVAC and Controls Course
Our course helps growers maximize the unit economics of indoor growing by giving them the knowledge & tools to create an environment conducive to plant growth & improved product quality.”SACRAMENTO, CALIF., USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nadia Sabeh, Founder and CEO of Dr. Greenhouse, Inc., a leading provider of state-of-the-art HVAC design and controls solutions for indoor grows, has announced an online course focused on effective and efficient crop production through improved environmental management. By using the best available HVAC and controls systems for indoor grows and greenhouses, operators can increase the bottom line of their cannabis cultivation facilities. The three-session course is designed for a global audience, including those new to the industry, legacy growers, seasoned designers, and interested investors.
— Dr. Nadia Sabeh, PE, LEED AP
"Dr. Greenhouse is launching a comprehensive online course to support the rapidly evolving cannabis market," notes Dr. Nadia Sabeh of Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. "Considered a valuable resource to those who attend, our courses provide the latest developments in plant physiology, facility design and HVAC equipment. Knowing how to effectively manage the indoor plant environment's temperature, humidity, and air quality, is foundational to highly efficient, profitable indoor grows.”
The course will help participants know, manage, and invest in the best indoor plant environment. The series starts on September 20, with two more sessions on October 25 and November 15. Attendees will receive one-year access to the recordings of each course.
The course outline includes the following:
Course 1: Knowing Your Indoor Grow Environment (September 20)
> Plant physiology basics
> Thermal energy balance
> HVAC equipment & selection
> Load calculation examples
Course 2: Managing Your Indoor Grow Environment (October 25)
> Monitoring and controls
> Sensors and data analysis
> Efficient operating strategies
> Optimizing energy & water use
Course 3: Investing in Your Indoor Grow Environment (November 15)
> Market and customer base
> Site selection and facility type
> Team and project management
> Maximizing ROI & unit economics
If you want to learn more about the HVAC and Controls Workshop and how it can improve your indoor plant performance, contact Dr. Greenhouse at media@doctorgreenhouse.com.
About Dr. Greenhouse, Inc.
Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. is a Sacramento-based agriculture and mechanical engineering design firm providing state-of-the-art HVAC design and controls solutions for indoor grows. The firm is led by Dr. Nadia Sabeh, a recognized subject matter expert in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Dr. Greenhouse helps farmers efficiently control their environments, allowing them to produce high-quality crops within indoor grows, vertical farms and greenhouses. Dr. Greenhouse has provided expert early-stage programming and mechanical design for 150 facilities worldwide.
