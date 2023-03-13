Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. to Host Spring Workshop for Optimal Plant Performance within Indoor Grows and Greenhouses
Workshop Focuses on Facility Design, HVAC Design and Environmental Controls
Growing indoor crops is a capital-intensive investment in a commodity-driven market. This workshop addresses the issues at the nexus of plants, indoor environments, and facility operations.”SACRAMENTO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greenhouse, a leading agriculture and mechanical engineering design firm providing state-of-the-art HVAC design and controls for high-quality crops in indoor grows, vertical farms and greenhouses, will lead a two-day intensive workshop to promote the efficient production of crops grown indoors and in greenhouses. The workshop will be held on May 4-5, 2023, and it is open to architects, engineers, contractors, facility owners and operators, and other stakeholders involved in crop production and distribution.
— Dr. Nadia Sabeh, PE, LEED AP
Dr. Nadia Sabeh, PE, LEED AP, notes, “Growing any kind of indoor crop is a capital-intensive investment in a commodity-driven market. Successful operators must consider how the plant grows and interacts with its environment to design a facility that will be economically sustainable. This workshop addresses the issues at the nexus of plants, indoor environments, and facility operations.”
The Spring Workshop provides a strong foundation in plant physiology, HVAC design and controls for optimal plant environments. Key take-aways of the workshop include:
• Growers: Improving environmental control of indoor grow rooms or greenhouse bays.
• Owners/Operators: Choosing the best HVAC equipment for plants, facility operations, and production goals.
• Architects, Engineers, and Contractors: HVAC equipment design and specification for indoor plant environments, and how it differs from commercial, institutional, or residential applications.
• Equipment Vendors and Manufacturers: Increasing sales by speaking the language of growers.
• Utility Providers and Regulators: Better understanding how water and energy are used for plants grown indoors, including food, medicine, and flowers.
• Educators and Students: Identifying the need for skillsets within Controlled Environment Agriculture and how you can ensure its future success.
Workshop and Registration Information
Dr. Greenhouse 2-Day HVAC Workshop
May 4-5, 2023 - 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (welcome reception on May 3)
Delta King Riverboat, 1000 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Registration details can be viewed here.
To learn more about the Spring Workshop, please contact Danna Sweidan-Scott at 916.207.8949 or danna@doctorgreenhouse.com.
About Dr. Greenhouse, Inc.
Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. is a Sacramento-based agricultural and mechanical engineering firm specializing in the design of HVAC systems for indoor plant environments. The firm is led by Dr. Nadia Sabeh, a recognized subject matter expert in the field of controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Dr. Greenhouse helps farmers efficiently control their environments, allowing them to produce high-quality crops within indoor grows, vertical farms and greenhouses. Dr. Greenhouse has provided expert early-stage programming and mechanical design for 150 facilities around the world.
# # #
Danna Sweidan-Scott
Dr. Greenhouse, Inc.
+1 916-207-8949
danna@doctorgreenhouse.com