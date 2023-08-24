HMP Global’s 2023 Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) delivers unrivaled multidisciplinary, patient-focused live event

On-demand access to AMP 2023 general sessions opens on September 1 and will be available through the end of the year.

The only conference focused on fighting Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) featured 10 live cases and more than 100 clinically relevant, inspiring sessions.

HMP Global's Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP), the only event dedicated to fighting Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), delivered a 2023 event focused on saving limbs and lives, bringing together a collaborative, multidisciplinary movement to discuss and debate the latest advances in revascularization to improve patient outcomes. Virtual access to AMP's general sessions opens on September 1.

AMP was held August 16-19 in Chicago, providing a forum for nearly 700 interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, podiatrists, wound care professionals, nurses and techs, fellows and residents, and more than 40 industry partners. AMP featured 100-plus clinically relevant, inspiring sessions led by 55 multidisciplinary faculty experts, including 10 live cases, three hands-on workshops and two sessions on new data and late-breaking clinical trials.

“We kicked off the 13th annual Amputation Prevention Symposium with a focus on what matters: the care of patients and the pursuit of knowledge that leads to excellence,” said Dr. Marianne Brodmann, professor of the Division of Angiology at Medical University Graz in Austria. “Our ability to provide the highest quality care relies not only on advances in innovation, but more importantly, on the strength of our collaboration.

“AMP provided an outlet for multidisciplinary specialties to bring unique skills and experience to the table, allowing us to learn from one another and work together as a team to make a difference.”

To kick off PAD Awareness Month, on-demand access to Session 5, “Atherectomy: Controversial or Essential for CLI?” will be available at no cost between September 1 and the end of the year. The session addresses recent media coverage questioning the use of atherectomy in patients with CLI, led by vascular experts Craig Walker, MD, Bret Wiechmann, MD, Eric Secemsky, MD, Thomas Davis, MD, and Christopher LeSar, MD. Presenters shared evidence-based information and late-breaking research results on when and how atherectomy should be used to prevent amputation and improve the lives of patients with CLI.

Virtual access to AMP’s 14 general sessions will also be offered beginning September 1, with 20 continuing education credits available. On-demand will be available for purchase September through November and may be viewed through the end of 2023. AMP 2023 in-person attendees can upgrade their registration to add on-demand (and new attendees can purchase on-demand) through the Registration page on the event website.

Collaboration was the core message of AMP, with CLI fighters from different specialties coming together to pursue a common goal of improving outcomes for CLI patients, said Dr. Richard F. Neville, Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Associate Director at INOVA Schar Heart and Vascular, and System Chief of Vascular/Wound/Hyperbaric Services.

“Collaboration requires more than just sharing expertise; it demands trust, cooperation and an environment like AMP, where ideas can be exchanged and where constructive debate is welcomed and seen as a catalyst for growth,” he said. “Attendees left the meeting with renewed energy, purpose, and a collective determination to advance the CLI movement.”

AMP is designed to address the unmet need for education and technologies for treating CLI in patients facing amputation. It is tailored to professionals who treat CLI/Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) including interventional cardiologists and radiologists, vascular surgeons, podiatrists, wound care professionals, nurses, techs, fellows, residents, and students, and industry partners.

The 2024 meeting will be held August 17-20 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. For more information, visit amptheclimeeting.com.

