Saksoft Acquires Solveda

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saksoft Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries have completed the acquisition of Solveda Group, headquartered in New York with locations in London, Gurgaon and Noida, India.

The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet, a global leader in mid-market mergers and acquisitions serving Software businesses, Managed and Professional IT Services firms, and Channel Partners.

Solveda LLC was founded in 1995 and has evolved into a provider of eCommerce services and solutions. The award-winning software design and development company provides strong solution design capabilities around a wide range of platforms. The company has served customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s largest retailers.

Nick Rosser, CEO - Solveda LLC, said, "With increased client exposure and access to new geographies, our partnership with Saksoft will help fuel the next stage of our evolution into a global full-service eCommerce solution provider. We are delighted to be able to do this whilst preserving Solveda's independent culture and our shared commitment to excellence will drive even more meaningful results for our clients."

Deepak Agarwal, CEO -Solveda India, said, "We are excited to join forces with the Saksoft Group as we see synergy in our experience and expertise. Our strong business relationship, project execution experience in the global eCommerce market combined with Saksoft's larger portfolio of solutions can provide scale for our business growth."

About Saksoft Limited:

Saksoft Limited is an India-based digital transformation solution partner, serving clients across the globe for almost 25 years. The flagship for Saksoft Group of Industries, Saksoft Limited is a leading company for business intelligence, information management, and independent testing services. Its custom-developed cloud-enabled enterprise applications and omnichannel solutions allow clients to access real-time information whenever and wherever. Saksoft Limited’s verticals include Fintech, Logistics & Transportation, and Healthtech. It provides application services, managed services, testing and quality assurance, and core data services.

About Solveda, LLC:

Solveda, LLC was founded in 1995 by Deepak Agarwal and is a leading provider of eCommerce-focused services and solutions. Over the past two decades, they have served clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to large global retailers. Their design and software practice has impressive solution design capabilities within a wide array of proprietary, commercial, and social platforms. Some of their notable work includes building run-the-business ERP solutions, trading and accounting systems, and highly successful eCommerce sites.

About IT ExchangeNet:

As a smaller mid-market offering of martinwolf M&A Advisors, IT ExchangeNet was founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals. martinwolf is a globally recognized provider of M&A advisory services for transactions spanning $5 to 500 million, with more than 20 years of experience in the mid-market IT industry. The firm has developed a buyer database of more than 75,000 global IT decision-makers.

IT ExchangeNet focuses on smaller IT businesses valued below $30M by leveraging long-standing relationships and world-class data analytics. Specific segments of the IT industry served include Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and Oracle Channel Partners, as well as Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development, and Big Data.