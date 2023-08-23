PWB Updates Pre-Construction Awards Process

The Public Works Board (PWB) updated its approach for its pre-construction program to make the opportunities for project readiness more available. While the program is still competitive, applications are now pooled on a quarterly basis and evaluated for funding. The first pooling took place this summer with the PWB awarding $4.37 million to eight qualifying projects at its August 2023 meeting. About $2.9 million remains available for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The next pooling of applications takes place September 30, with funding awards scheduled for the October 27, 2023 PWB meeting. An additional $7.28 million will be available starting July 1, 2025.

The PWB encourages pre-construction applications for funding that improve a jurisdiction’s readiness for construction across six system types: streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewers, and solid waste, recycling and organics. Planning projects are also eligible to be funded by the pre-construction program.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact PWB Project Manager Max Wedding at max.wedding@commerce.wa.gov or 360-764-0392.