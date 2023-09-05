Green Sky Creations Announces Patent for the Administration of a Psychoactive Substance to a User’s Airway by the USPTO
Green Sky Creations Announces Issuance of Patent for the Administration of a Psychoactive Substance to a User’s Airway by the U.S. Patent and Trademark OfficeSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Sky Creations, a psychoactive IP creation and monetization company focused on inventing the future of human psychoactive interactions, and portfolio company of IntuitiveX, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,670,410 entitled “Systems and methods to automatically administer a psychoactive substance to an airway of a user based on a detected event or condition". This patent is the second in a series of psychoactive and cannabinoid related assets which have issued. We anticipate more issuances in the coming months.
The ‘Systems and methods to automatically administer a psychoactive substance to an airway of a user based on a detected event or condition’ patent relates to timing the administration of a psychoactive substance based upon a measurable event in the real or virtual internal state of a user or patient. Psychoactive substances possess variable effects based upon the set (and setting) of the individual. This patent captures multiple methods and stimuli-response combinations pertaining to when and how to administer a psychoactive substance to the airway of a user during a non-waking state of consciousness.
“This patent foresees the practical utility of the timely dosing of psychoactive substances based upon measurable changes in the set of individuals,” opined Brad Douglass, Ph.D. “By focusing on airway administration during sleep, the methods described in this patent open-up a new frontier between psychedelic science and sleep medicine.”
The idea that psychoactive substances have therapeutic and wellness utility has been experiencing a renaissance. However, significant challenges remain in coordinating the proper timing, dosing, set and setting of psychoactive administration and the overall therapy necessary to achieve the desired effects. Sleep is a mostly unexplored modality (cf. waking) in terms of the effects and utility of psychoactive substances, yet one that offers many advantages for addressing the challenges of administering substances to humans that have a consciousness-altering component.
“By more precisely controlling when and in what state someone receives psychedelic therapy, we expect this technology to offer a new mode of unlocking the therapeutic potential of psychoactive agents to benefit wellness, mental health and even physical health,” commented Simon Robinson, Managing Partner of IX Innovation.
About Green Sky Creations
Green Sky Creations is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX functioning as an internal IP creation and monetization engine which, through its internal collections of world renowned medical and scientific professionals, IP experts and patent attorneys, aims to be on the leading edge of psychoactive innovation. As such, the issuance of the new patent is the second of many opportunities to help spearhead and catalyze breakthroughs within this arena. The company has already received multiple other patent issuances with others expected soon.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a Medical Innovation Incubator and Consultancy with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of emerging technology companies within the Healthcare and Life Sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare enterprises, adopting new technologies, and developing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life science and healthcare entrepreneurs, practitioners, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate successful medical innovation in biotech, pharma, digital health and medical devices.
