Green Sky Creations Announces Patent Issuance for Cannabinoid and Psychedelic Conditioning Beverage Containers by USPTO
Green Sky Creations, a psychoactive IP creation and monetization company, today announced that the USPTO issued U.S. patent 11,548,703.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Sky Creations, a psychoactive IP creation and monetization company focused on inventing the future of human psychoactive interactions, and portfolio company of IntuitiveX, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,548,703 entitled “Cannabinoid and alkaloid beverage containers, and associated devices, systems, and methods". This patent is the first in a series of multiple psychoactive and cannabinoid related assets which have issued and will continue issuing.
The ‘Cannabinoid and Alkaloid Beverage Containers, and Associated Devices, Systems, and Methods’ patent relates to maintaining the stability of active constituents—mainly cannabinoids and other psychoactive substances—in beverage format such that the beverage possesses the same concentration of active substances along with the attendant potency and effects throughout the shelf-life of the beverage. Static beverages, especially those containing active ingredients, are bedeviled by limited shelf life, deteriorating ingredients, imprecise dosing, and uncertain activity. This patent captures multiple methods that protect and/or condition active ingredients so that they are either released upon a triggering event or are preserved in ideal form until consumption.
“This patent ushers in new ways to design and fabricate containers, closures and liners for beverages with the active constituent(s) as the focus.” commented Brad Douglass, Ph.D. “By creating multiple ways to ensure the stability of active constituents in beverages this technology enables both better patient compliance and consistent consumer experiences in a product format that is widely accepted.”
Beverage containers have generally been designed to ensure the functional and sanitary aspects of beverages to date. Where care has been taken to preserve elements of beverages in the past, this has primarily been related to flavor and aroma characteristics. Attempting to maintain the freshness of active constituents by functional beverage companies has mostly been an ad hoc affair that seeks to match off-the-shelf beverage container and liner options with the idiosyncrasies of different active compounds and beverage matrices—often with unpredictable results. This technology allows container and coating companies to better tailor products for customers so that the optimal effect of functional beverages can be delivered to the consumer.
“By enabling ways for the container to play an active role in conditioning and preserving payload ingredients in beverages we allow functional beverages to deliver on the functional promise with tailored solutions.” Commented Simon Robinson, Managing Partner of IX Innovation. “We expect this technology to be of great interest to coating and container manufacturers as part of their pipeline for next-generation products since it solves a pain point for existing customers.”
About Green Sky Creations
Green Sky Creations is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX functioning as an internal IP creation and monetization engine which, through its internal collections of world renowned medical and scientific professionals, IP experts and patent attorneys, aims to be on the leading edge of psychoactive innovation. As such, the issuance of the new patent is the first of many opportunities to help spearhead and catalyze breakthroughs within this arena. The company has already received multiple other patent issuances with others expected soon.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a Medical Innovation Incubator and Consultancy with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of emerging technology companies within the Healthcare and Life Sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare enterprises, adopting new technologies, and developing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life science and healthcare entrepreneurs, practitioners, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate successful medical innovation in biotech, pharma, digital health and medical devices.
Media Contact:
Simon Robinson
srobinson@intuitivex.com
Managing Partner of IX Innovation
Emeka Alozie
IntuitiveX
+1 2819026391
email us here