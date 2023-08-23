Submit Release
Box Culvert Construction to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 by Canton

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

CANTON, S.D. – On Monday Aug. 28, 2023, box culvert construction work will begin on U.S. Highway 18 west of Canton. The box culvert construction work will take approximately two months to complete.  

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with temporary signals installed. Motorists should expect delays through the work zone and are asked to stay alert for workers, equipment, and suddenly slowing traffic. 

The prime contractor on this $46 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall project completion date is Aug. 1, 2025.

