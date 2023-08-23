Box Culvert Construction to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 by Canton

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

CANTON, S.D. – On Monday Aug. 28, 2023, box culvert construction work will begin on U.S. Highway 18 west of Canton. The box culvert construction work will take approximately two months to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with temporary signals installed. Motorists should expect delays through the work zone and are asked to stay alert for workers, equipment, and suddenly slowing traffic.

The prime contractor on this $46 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall project completion date is Aug. 1, 2025.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-