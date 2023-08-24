Zebra Strategies Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Zebra Strategies continues to give voice to those groups that are often underrepresented and ignored, and companies are more interested than ever to hear and overstand™ them.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Strategies, the leading market research firm focused on amplifying hard-to-engage voices, is proud to announce its debut on the annual Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Being selected as one of the Inc. 5000 truly exemplifies the continued goal of understanding, engaging and knowing a larger, more diverse audience, and Zebra’s ability to help execute.
— Denene Rodney, Founder & CEO
Zebra Strategies is an independently owned and operated MWBE. As the Market Research demands continue to evolve to be more inclusive, the central driver of Zebra’s growth and success is built on relationships, and the five (5) tenants the business has been operating under for the past twenty-two years.
“Zebra Strategies continues to give voice to those groups that are often underrepresented and ignored, and companies are more interested than ever to hear and overstand™ them. We have experienced strong growth in recent years resulting from our relentless goal of providing the best qualitative and quantitative research on groups that are hard for brands and companies to engage,” said Denene Rodney, Founder & CEO. “We are honored to be recognized by the INC 5000 and the team feels that it validates our unwavering dedication to the work that we do.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that is sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Zebra Strategies
Zebra Strategies is a qualitative and quantitative research design firm, focusing on hard-to-engage populations and targets. With its high-touch CEO, Denene Jonielle Rodney at the helm, the company has worked with hundreds of companies across various industries: consumer products, B2B, pharma, technology, public health, financial services, nonprofits, foundations, government agencies, and varying aspects of healthcare. Zebra Strategies is known for its inventive recruitment and engagement strategies, engaging marginalized populations with comfortability for candor and dignity. All with the aim of engaging perspectives of differing cultures, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Denene Rodney
Zebra Strategies
+1 718-683-0638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram