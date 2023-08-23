A Decade of Event Excellence: Outdoor Stages Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The company, which specialises in providing outdoor stage hire for festivals and events, was commissioned by local event organisers to provide outdoor stagesFARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staging company, Outdoor Stages, recently celebrated ten years of trading with a spate of successful events held in the opening few weeks of the summer festival season.
The company, which specialises in providing outdoor stage hire for festivals and events, was commissioned by several local event organisers to provide their outdoor staging and associated production services across May, June, July of 2023
With the company supplying several stage productions simultaneously across Surrey, Outdoor Stages' teams were kept busy throughout the weekend. The fact that the company has developed the capability and capacity to deliver multiple stage productions simultaneously, is symptomatic of its growth over recent years.
Outdoor Stages Experiences Unprecedented Growth Since Inception a Decade Ago
What started as a small company with two small arc roof structures has grown to become one of the UK's leading suppliers of staging for outdoor events.
“If you’d told me ten years ago that we'd be supplying main stage productions for outdoor music festivals with 10,000+ fans, I'd have laughed in your face,” says Nick, founder and Managing Director. “We’ve come a long way from hiring out our two arc roof structures to local school fêtes and community events, and it's fantastic to see how far we've come.”
As mentioned, the company started by targeting small, local events, including community festivals, fetes, and fairs. However, as word-of-mouth began to spread, the company soon had more bookings than it could handle.
“We were working seven days a week,” says Nick. “As soon as we had dismantled a stage from one event, it was a case of loading it back onto the vans and heading out on the road to begin setup on the next job. Those early days were great fun, but exhausting. Thankfully we could scale up, hire good team members, and reinvest our profits into bigger and better structures.”
Today, Outdoor Stages owns and operates some of the most coveted outdoor staging stock in the United Kingdom. Their fleet of arc roof system stages, imported from Europe, is one of the most versatile and adaptable staging solutions on the market. From small community fun runs to large-scale music festivals, Outdoor Stages has the equipment and expertise to deliver tailored solutions to a broad spectrum of clients.
They’ve even acquired an arc dome stage, an imposing design reminiscent of the famous Orbit stage at Glastonbury, which has graced festivals up and down the country.
Outdoor Stages Has Become the Go-To Supplier for the Festival Market
While the company hasn’t forgotten its roots and still serves many local events in Surrey and the surrounding area, Outdoor Stages has very much become a national-scale supplier, delivering equipment to festivals such as New Music Nights, Modified Nationals, The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, Ridgefest, Cambridge Club Festival, and many more.
The growth has led to investment into satellite warehouses away from their Surrey headquarters (to shorten the journey between events) and into a fleet of vehicles, including vans, lorries, and flatbeds, to ensure equipment arrives on site safely and on time.
The company has wowed festival organisers through rigorous adherence to health and safety regulations, supplying stages with the highest Eurocode standards, and offering extensive event-specific documentation for local authorities.
“We’ve actually found ourselves advising event organisers on health, safety, and a whole host of other regulations,” says Nick. “Especially for new events which, despite their scale, often have leadership teams lacking experience. Our clients have really appreciated our input, support, and advice, which has sometimes proven crucial in obtaining the go-ahead from local councils.”
“That has allowed us to grow with each event, adding additional services, such as power cable and distribution hire, which has proved particularly popular with newer events. As a result, we are now pretty much a full-service provider for local, regional, and specialist festivals.”
“For larger events, we can meet even the most testing and complex rider requirements, which, again, has proved invaluable in securing work. Our associated PA, lighting, and LED screen technology is second-to-none. Together with our amazing crew, we can deliver truly spectacular results for any size and scale of event.”
Outdoor Stages Looks Forward to Another Decade of Success
Far from being content with simply ticking over, Outdoor Stages is constantly looking to the future, and, in 2023, will be launching a brand-new range of stages, including a new range of mobile outdoor stages, which the company have described as “medium-sized.”
“The temptation is always there to go even bigger,” says Nick. “But scaling up to huge main stages that could headline national festivals isn’t really our thing. We’ve developed a nice sweet spot, and now the challenge is about serving as many clients in that sweet spot as possible.”
“Whereas before, once we were booked for a weekend, that was it, the whole team and infrastructure would be dedicated to that event, now we can service several clients simultaneously,” he added. “Instead of one event every three or four days in the festival season, we can do one every day, or three or four across the same weekend.”
“That ability (to serve multiple events at once) has already paid massive dividends, so that’s the direction we will continue to head in for the foreseeable future.”
Outdoor Stages' success story is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Their ability to deliver bespoke outdoor staging solutions for a diverse range of events has earned them a reputation as one of the industry's most reliable and trusted suppliers.
Their investment in state-of-the-art staging and production equipment, satellite warehouses, and a fleet of transportation vehicles has enabled them to expand their reach and cater to a growing clientele nationwide.
With a new range of mobile outdoor stages set to launch in 2023, Outdoor Stages is poised to continue its upward trajectory and cement its position as a leading player in the festival market.
Outdoor Stages 7 meter X 5 meter arc roof stage