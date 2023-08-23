On Tour Events Bolsters AV Team with Industry Veterans, Strengthening LED Screen Rental Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based event production company, On Tour Events, have announced the recruitment of leading industry veterans as the outfit looks to strengthen its LED screen rental offering.
The company, which has already built a strong reputation for its event production services in the capital and surrounding area, has opted to hire new team members who have a combined 40 years' industry experience.
The company's decision to bolster this particular area of its business is a strategic move, as LED screens have become an increasingly popular feature at events of all kinds. With the addition of these new team members, On Tour Events is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality LED screens and provide best-in-class services to their clients.
On Tour Events Target Experience and Expertise in Strategic Hires
The two new team members, Chris and David, bring a wealth of experience. Both have worked for over twenty years in the AV industry, predominantly supplying their services to corporate events and conferences.
They have previously worked for competitors, including Halo, Ave Hire, and London Audio Visual. They will now help drive On Tour's growth, offering the company's clients a comprehensive LED screen hire service.
“It’s fair to say we’ve been around the block a bit,” remarked Chris. “We've worked with most of the major players in the industry and have learned a huge amount about LED screen hire. In fact, in more recent years, it’s become somewhat of a specialism. So to be offered the chance to head up the LED screen rental side of the business in conjunction with David, who brings a wealth of industry experience to the table, was too good an opportunity to miss.”
Another aspect that will help these new additions gel quickly is the fact that the two have worked with each other in the past. “I’ve known Chris for ten years,” says David. “At times, we’ve been at the same company. Other times we’ve worked closely on events at rival companies. We both know what each of us brings to the party, and it’s great to be working with him again.”
On Tour Events Hiring Spree Comes in Response to Rapid Growth
The hiring spree comes as On Tour Events continues its expansion. After launching relatively recently (bringing together several established companies under one umbrella), the company has experienced rapid growth, particularly in London and Surrey. They have developed a reputation among event planners and venues for their outstanding service and ability to deliver stress- and hassle-free events.
The next phase of the expansion plan will see them focus on their LED screen hire offering in response to growing customer demand in the corporate and conference AV market. The company has invested heavily in new, state-of-the-art LED video wall panels manufactured by Absen.
They offer an industry-leading 2.5mm pixel pitch, up to 7500 nits, and the ability to create curved installations of up to 7.5 degrees per panel. “The new panels have impressed us,” says Managing Director Tim Maysh.
“But it’s one thing to invest in top-class equipment. It’s another to have the boots on the ground to ensure the best possible installation and execution. That’s where Chris and David come in. With their combined experience, expertise and knowledge, they are perfectly placed to head up our specialist LED screen division moving forward.”
The company has already begun delivering the new units to some of London’s leading events venues, and they have appeared at several conference centres close to Heathrow Airport. “We're really excited about the future,” said Chris.
“We’re only just scratching the surface and what we can do with this technology.”
On Tour Events Looks to Expand LED Screen Hire Division to Cover All Event Types
Due to their versatile nature, LED screens have become increasingly popular in the event industry. While they are undoubtedly commonplace at corporate and commercial events such as conferences and exhibitions, they are also well suited to a variety of events, including live arena concerts, award shows, product launches, and even private events such as weddings.
“The aim is to become the go-to provider for LED screen hire,” says On Tour Events' managing director, Tim Maysh.
“We’re already considered that provider for some corners of the industry. Now, the challenge is to cement that reputation and expand it to the rest of the events industry.”
As On Tour Events continues to broaden its LED screen rental division, the company is set to benefit from the unique expertise of Chris and David in providing tailored solutions for various event types. Their deep understanding of LED technology, combined with the existing technical know-how of the On Tour Events team, will ensure that clients receive the most suitable LED screen solutions for their specific requirements.
As the company focuses on strengthening its reputation across the entire event industry, it is clear that the experience and skills of these new team members will contribute significantly to the success of its expansion plans.
With the leadership team's strategic move to focus on this particular business area coupled with their ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and skilled personnel, the outfit is set to solidify its position as a leading event production company in London and the surrounding areas.
