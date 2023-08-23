Continued Delays Lead to Rescheduling of June Lake Interchange Completion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Continued delays in the project schedule of the I-65/June Lake Interchange in Spring Hill have caused the anticipated completion date to be pushed to late spring of 2024.

The original completion date was set for the summer of 2023. It was pushed to the winter of 2023 due to permitting and Right of Way delays, but with additional issues in unforeseen weather and unsuitable soil, the project is now expected to be complete spring of next year.

According to the contractor, Bell Construction, various pre-construction activities like acquiring permits and Right of Way acquisitions among other things took longer than expected forcing some construction activities into the wetter, colder months, slowing production and limiting available workdays.

On top of that, the mid-state’s wet summer has contributed to unforeseen soil and material issues, which kept crews from completing mass grading work on time.

The contractor will be assessed $15,000 in liquidated damages for each day past the contract completion date.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

