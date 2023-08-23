UON App partners with HOPICS to bring real-time tracking
This unique partnership will provide location assistance to HOPICS events.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UON App today announces its strategic collaboration with HOPICS, the Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System, to bring real-time location tracking for outreach events on the go.
The UON app is the ultimate solution to keep people connected. UON’s use of augmented reality offers a unique experience that allows users to locate friends and family in real-time and plan meetups with ease.
“Our goal would be to work with the City to introduce a way for them to give citizens a real time location for supplies, or aid in a time of need,” says UON founder Luis Contreras. “We have seen what happened with Maui, and what could’ve potentially happened in southern California, and having the ability to post with exact locations matters.”
HOPICS will use the platform to help their street team have a platform that gives real time location for outreach events on the go.
About UON
The UON app is the ultimate solution for those who love to stay connected with their friends, family, and loved ones. With the help of augmented reality, UON offers a unique experience that allows you to locate your friends in real-time and plan meetups with ease. You can also use the app to save memories of specific locations and use AR to revisit them whenever you want.
