Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,595 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Karl T. Muth Challenges the Suicide Taboo in Forthcoming Book

Self-Inflicted: Confronting the Suicide Taboo by Dr. Karl T. Muth

Self-Inflicted is a thought provoking commentary on the suicide taboo as well as an argument for individual choice regarding end of life.

I believe there is a paucity of open, honest, and serious discussion of suicide as a topic.”
— Tyler Cowen, Podcast Host of Conversations with Tyler
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Karl T Muth’s book advocates not for suicide, but for putting the power about one’s end of life into the hands of each individual person. Self-Inflicted is an intellectual exploration into the rights that we have as humans to make decisions which includes the choice of death.

Spending years in a subculture that was devoted to extending human life using various technologies, Muth became increasingly interested in morality and the philosophical questions on living and dying. Muth found himself in circles of 2010s technology executives, venture capitalists, lowercase-L libertarians, crypto-nouveau-riche, and “singularity” enthusiasts very excited about radical lifespan extension or “technologically-enhanced” longevity. Today, however, Muth is instead focused on quality over quantity; specifically, the best life possible within a known lifespan and ending on a planned date with little pain and few regrets. Self-Inflicted is the product of the arguments that changed his mind.

Drawing from historical evidence, challenging questions and thought experiments, Muth confronts the cultural perception of suicide and death. He asserts that due to the precious nature of our life spans, control over one's mortality should be a basic human right. Muth's hope is that readers will walk away from this book with a newfound understanding of the cultural, moral and legal assumptions surrounding suicide, and will have an open mind on whether society should adopt a more liberal stance regarding the choice to end one’s life.

Excerpt from the book:

"By anticipating and planning death, we can come closer to an ideal where we live lives we choose instead of merely drifting through lives that happened to us. And we can end those lives with a choreographed, painless, consensual event rather than an unexpected fatal misfortune."

Self-Inflicted: Confronting the Suicide Taboo by Dr. Karl T. Muth is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Friday September 1, 2023.

Camille Brown
Red Clover Digital
camille@redcloverdigital.com

You just read:

Dr. Karl T. Muth Challenges the Suicide Taboo in Forthcoming Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more