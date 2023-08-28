Dr. Karl T. Muth Challenges the Suicide Taboo in Forthcoming Book
Self-Inflicted is a thought provoking commentary on the suicide taboo as well as an argument for individual choice regarding end of life.
I believe there is a paucity of open, honest, and serious discussion of suicide as a topic.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Karl T Muth’s book advocates not for suicide, but for putting the power about one’s end of life into the hands of each individual person. Self-Inflicted is an intellectual exploration into the rights that we have as humans to make decisions which includes the choice of death.
— Tyler Cowen, Podcast Host of Conversations with Tyler
Spending years in a subculture that was devoted to extending human life using various technologies, Muth became increasingly interested in morality and the philosophical questions on living and dying. Muth found himself in circles of 2010s technology executives, venture capitalists, lowercase-L libertarians, crypto-nouveau-riche, and “singularity” enthusiasts very excited about radical lifespan extension or “technologically-enhanced” longevity. Today, however, Muth is instead focused on quality over quantity; specifically, the best life possible within a known lifespan and ending on a planned date with little pain and few regrets. Self-Inflicted is the product of the arguments that changed his mind.
Drawing from historical evidence, challenging questions and thought experiments, Muth confronts the cultural perception of suicide and death. He asserts that due to the precious nature of our life spans, control over one's mortality should be a basic human right. Muth's hope is that readers will walk away from this book with a newfound understanding of the cultural, moral and legal assumptions surrounding suicide, and will have an open mind on whether society should adopt a more liberal stance regarding the choice to end one’s life.
Excerpt from the book:
"By anticipating and planning death, we can come closer to an ideal where we live lives we choose instead of merely drifting through lives that happened to us. And we can end those lives with a choreographed, painless, consensual event rather than an unexpected fatal misfortune."
Self-Inflicted: Confronting the Suicide Taboo by Dr. Karl T. Muth is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Friday September 1, 2023.
Camille Brown
Red Clover Digital
camille@redcloverdigital.com