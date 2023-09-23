CopperSmith® Doubles Down on Range Hood Offering
The company is looking to keep it simple and do more of what's working.
It’s incredible what technology is enabling forward-thinking companies to do with manufacturing automation and customization for retail.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World CopperSmith already has arguably the most unique selection of range hoods in the world today. Offered in a variety of metals, unlimited colors & textures, sizes, and accessories - the options are staggering. For the growth plans, it's simply business as usual.
— Ryan Grambart, Founder & President
Opponents of the strategy have said it would be impossible to scale manufacturing of such complexity - something CopperSmith® engineers clearly disagree with. Although the company's products present literally millions of possible combinations - they have found a way to make that process streamlined for the consumer & manufacturers.
Other critics claim the hood collection lacks “Design Identity” , something the company’s founder laughs off as simply not understanding the company's vision and value proposition. He claims that the website is meant to visually display all the possibilities to assist buyers in enabling their configuration that cohesively works with their home design. An intriguing take on compared to typically luxury retail presentation strategies.
The company plans to launch a new line of range hoods in early 2024 that showcases even more customization options than are currently offered onsite. More mixing and matching of metals per customer demand to double down on the highly customizable strategy.
About World CopperSmith
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis, World CopperSmith’s vision is to build the world’s leading custom metalwork platform. It aims to provide the world’s best shopping experience of custom metal products through superior design, innovation, and strategic partnership. For more information, visit www.worldcoppersmith.com/range-hoods/
###
Ryan Grambart
World CopperSmith, Inc
+1 320-237-7001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube